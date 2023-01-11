Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

I am very much overwhelmed: ‘Naatu Naatu’ composer MM Keeravaani gets emotional during Golden Globes acceptance speech

The Hindi version of the song ‘Naacho Naacho’ has received more than 217 million views.

MM Keeravaani (Photo credit: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

History was created at the 2023 Golden Globes stage on Wednesday as ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ won the Best Original Song award.

The song’s music composer MM Keeravaani, who accepted the trophy on behalf of the team, got emotional on stage during his speech.

He said, “Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award, the Golden Globe. I am very much overwhelmed by this great moment happening and I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife. It’s been an age-old practice to say that this award belongs to someone else, not me. So, I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this. But I am sorry to say that I am going to repeat that tradition because I mean my words.”

Keeravani went on to thank Rajamouli, the film’s lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, as well as the song’s lyricist, co-composers, programmers and scene animator
“This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the Naatu Naatu song and without him this would not have happened. Kaala Bhairava, who had given wonderful arrangements for the song and Mr Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist. Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava, who rendered the song with high energy. NT Ramarao and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you all,” said Keeravaani.
The song composer was continuing with his acceptance speech when he was played offstage with music as his time got over.

‘Naatu Naatu’ was nominated alongside Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ from ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’, ‘Ciao Papa’ from ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’, Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava ‘Naatu Naatu’ was released in March 2022 and was loved by the audience. The song has been watched more than 111 million times on YouTube.

The Hindi version of the song ‘Naacho Naacho’ has received more than 217 million views.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TELEVISION
IGT winners Divyansh and Manuraj receive a standing ovation at America’s Got Talent: ‘It’s path-breaking…
News
PM Modi congratulates team ‘RRR’ as ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Golden Globe
NEWS
RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Best Original Song at Golden Globes 2023
Entertainment
Action set-pieces from Pathaan compared to Fast & Furious, Mission Impossible, and MCU films
NEWS
Karishma Sharma rubbishes Andrew Tate’s claims of ‘hooking up’: ‘His Instagram texts were inappropriate, I…
Entertainment
‘When your RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me… SRK after Ram Charan’s…
NEWS
Johnny Lever reveals how ‘insecure’ stars would axe his scenes: ‘Heroes would feel…
FILM
Rocketry: R Madhavan’s visual treat handpicked for Academy Awards first list
NEWS
Samantha Ruth Prabhu claps back at online outlet claiming she lost her ‘glow’
Entertainment
Javed Akhtar sarcastically comments on controversy surrounding ‘Besharam Rang’: ‘We have 4-5 dharmas…
Entertainment
Trailer for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s action thriller Pathaan out now
FILM
RRR, The Kashmir Files, Kantara, and Gangubai Kathiawadi make it to Oscars 2023…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW