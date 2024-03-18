  • Monday, March 18, 2024
Tories attack Yousaf for not declaring parents’ assets

The register of interests requires Ministers to set out potential conflicts of interest between their public duties and their private interests

Humza Yousaf (R), flanked by his wife Nadia El-Nakla (L), reacts after delivering a speech on stage during the Scottish National Party (SNP) annual conference, in Aberdeen, on October 17, 2023. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

Scotland’s Conservatives have accused first minister Humza Yousaf of lacking transparency in his register of interests entry, where there is no mention of his parent’s property empire, according to media reports.

The latest list was published during the week with ministers required to set out potential conflicts of interest between their public duties and their private interests.

They are also required to declare potential conflicts relating to their partners or close family members.

Yousaf has two entries relating to himself and four relating to his wife, Nadia El-Nakla, a councillor at Dundee City Council.

El-Nakla is listed as a therapist who owns a rental property in Dundee.

Yousaf said he has recused himself from any decisions relating to Ward 3 in Dundee City Council, represented by El-Nakla.

However, there is no mention of the eight properties in Glasgow owned by his parents, valued around £1.3 million, and their accountancy firm Yousaf & Co.

The Scottish Conservatives want the Scottish National Party chief to come clean on this issue.

Tory housing spokesman Miles Briggs said eyebrows will be raised at Yousaf’s apparent oversight and the onus is on him to be fully transparent.

