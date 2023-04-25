Website Logo
  • Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Humza Yousaf demands independence referendum in first meeting with Rishi Sunak

The other topics raised in the meeting were a Scottish government demand for its deposit return scheme on drinks containers to receive an exemption from the Internal Market Act

Scotland First Minister Humza Yousaf (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf has urged Rishi Sunak to ‘respect the democratic wishes’ of the Parliament and demanded the power to hold an independence referendum.

In response, the Prime Minister asked Yousaf to work with the UK government on tackling the cost of living crisis, The Telegraph reported.

In his first meeting with Sunak, Yousaf protested the foreign secretary’s crackdown on SNP ministers using meetings with overseas governments to promote independence and attack Brexit.

It was reported that James Cleverly was to write to Britain’s embassies to remind them that a UK diplomat should be present during meetings between SNP ministers and foreign governments.

During the 20-minute meeting, the first minister also raised Lord Frost’s recent call for some devolved powers to be rolled back.

According to report, political fallout around the police investigation into SNP’s finances is likely to dominate the discussions with Scottish National Party’s (SNP) Westminster group on Tuesday (25).

Recently, SNP’s president Mike Russell stated that independence could not be achieved ‘right now’ as the party is ‘facing its biggest crisis in 50 years’.

“The first minister made clear that he expects the prime minister to respect the democratic wishes of Scotland’s Parliament by granting a Section 30 order,” a spokesman for Yousaf is reported to have said.

“The minister raised concerns around UK government attacks on devolution, including the foreign secretary’s clumsy intervention on Scottish government activity abroad and comments on devolution from Lord Frost.”

The other topics raised in the meeting were a Scottish government demand for its deposit return scheme on drinks containers to receive an exemption from the Internal Market Act.

Also, Yousaf protested a 10.1 per cent rise in duty on Scotch whisky.

During the meeting, Sunak reiterated his commitment to supporting people with the cost of living and asked the Scottish government to help increase the support.

