How to Win a Jackpot in a Casino?

If you are playing on online casino sites, it has come to your attention that there is a huge jackpot that you can win both on the site and in many games. Winning one of these jackpots is every player's dream, but before you can do that, you need to learn how they work. Here, we will do exactly that and talk about everything you need to know about casino jackpots.

Types of Jackpots

The first thing you should know about jackpots is that there are many different types. All of them offer a big prize you can win, but their type also determines how you can win that prize. Therefore, let’s start by talking about the jackpot types first. It is possible to basically divide the jackpots on online casino sites into two categories:

Site-wide jackpots . This is actually an event organized by the casino management. A small portion of the wagers that members make in each game goes into a site-wide jackpot pool, which continues to accumulate until someone wins. Considering that even small-scale casino sites have hundreds of games, this type of jackpot can contain quite a large cash prize.

. This is actually an event organized by the casino management. A small portion of the wagers that members make in each game goes into a site-wide jackpot pool, which continues to accumulate until someone wins. Considering that even small-scale casino sites have hundreds of games, this type of jackpot can contain quite a large cash prize. Game jackpots. This is an additional and big prize that can be won in casino games. It is mostly found in slot machines but can also be seen in table games and live casino games. This jackpot is an internal feature of the games and can only be won by those who play those games.

In addition to this distinction, it is possible to determine two different sub-categories according to the amount of reward:

In-game fixed jackpots . This means that in addition to the normal payouts a game makes, there is another big prize that the player can win, and the amount of this prize is fixed. When a certain condition is met while playing the game, it is possible to win the jackpot. You know beforehand what the exact amount is, and that amount never changes.

. This means that in addition to the normal payouts a game makes, there is another big prize that the player can win, and the amount of this prize is fixed. When a certain condition is met while playing the game, it is possible to win the jackpot. You know beforehand what the exact amount is, and that amount never changes. In-game progressive jackpots. This is also a big prize included in the game, but unlike fixed jackpots, the amount of the prize keeps increasing. In other words, there is no fixed amount of prize: every game played (and lost) continues to feed the jackpot pool. The prize amount increases continuously until a player wins. For the same reason, it can sometimes reach millions. For example, the Mega Moolah slot with a progressive jackpot paid €17,879,645 ($20,062,600, £13,209,300) in 2016 and broke the world record.

So, How to Win a Casino Jackpot?

This depends on the type of jackpot, and there is no single scenario that applies to all. Casinos and game developers can freely determine the conditions for winning. Therefore, we recommend that you read the terms of use or check the paytable to find out how to win a particular jackpot. You can find the first one just below the site-wide jackpot page, and it is a text that is similar to the bonus terms. The second one is available from the games: each game has a button that you can use to open the paytable.

However, in practice, the conditions for winning most jackpots are the same. If we explain according to the above categories:

Site-wide jackpots are almost always won by a draw organized by the casino. This is a completely random draw, and as a rule, it includes all players. You don’t need to do anything special (for example, buy a ticket) to participate. However, the casino may specify, for example, that only those who deposit at least 100 EUR/USD that week will be included in the draw. The draw interval is determined by the casino and can be daily, weekly, or monthly. If you win, you will be notified of the result via an email message.

are almost always won by a draw organized by the casino. This is a completely random draw, and as a rule, it includes all players. You don’t need to do anything special (for example, buy a ticket) to participate. However, the casino may specify, for example, that only those who deposit at least 100 EUR/USD that week will be included in the draw. The draw interval is determined by the casino and can be daily, weekly, or monthly. If you win, you will be notified of the result via an email message. Fixed or progressive jackpots are either won randomly or by meeting a certain condition. At first, anyone playing that game can win the jackpot at any time. However, the game may require an additional condition (for example, playing with the maximum bet). In the latter, what needs to be done differs depending on the game type:

are either won randomly or by meeting a certain condition. At first, anyone playing that game can win the jackpot at any time. However, the game may require an additional condition (for example, playing with the maximum bet). In the latter, what needs to be done differs depending on the game type: In slot games, you will need to place a certain number of certain symbols. For example, you may be asked to place five wild symbols side by side on a payline.

In roulette, blackjack, and other table/card games, you will need to pre-select a certain combination,and the game result must match that combination. For example, in blackjack, you can make an additional bet that the first two cards will be a pair, and if that is indeed the outcome, you can win the jackpot. In roulette, lucky numbers are selected before the spin, and if the result is one of these numbers, you have a chance to win the jackpot. There are so many possible scenarios here: it would be best to read the paytables of these games.

In any case, winning a jackpot will be a fun and rewarding experience: we wish you good luck!