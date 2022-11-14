How much is your family spending for healthcare?

The cost of living in general seems to be rising in a number of different areas and affecting our daily lives. When it comes to healthcare products and services, they are obviously essential items that we can’t do without but with increasing costs you may find yourself in difficulty. If you’re concerned about how much your family is spending on healthcare, we’ve got some information and suggestions that can help you.

By: Admin Super

One way of saving money on essential medicines and medical supplies is to take advantage of online deals and discounts such as this Lloyds Pharmacy discount code, so that you can stay within your budget.

How much does the average family spend?

Recent statistics show that the healthcare costs have increased over the past few years and the recent pandemic has certainly had an influence on this. It is estimated that the average British family could be spending up to £10,000 on healthcare per year. This figure obviously depends on the number of people in your household, and whether anyone suffers from particular medical conditions or takes regular medication. It can be useful to keep track of how much you actually spend, so that you can consider this in terms of your general budget for living expenses.

How you can save money

For basic medical products, such as pain killers and cold and flu remedies, it’s a good idea to stock up on essentials with a special offer or promotion when you see one, so that you’ll be prepared to deal with any sudden colds especially during the winter months and you won’t have to worry about heading out to the chemist if you’re not feeling well. The same goes for first aid items, and since most of these products will not have expiry dates such as plasters, bandages, and other essential items, you can get everything you need to keep your first aid kit fully stocked for any minor injuries.

Prescriptions

Many pharmacies and chemists offer easy and convenient prescription services and you can even get your prescription delivered free of charge. For example, the Lloyds Direct NHS prescription delivery service is a great way to get free delivery and helpful reminders about your repeat prescriptions. A service like this makes it much easier to manage family healthcare prescriptions and will avoid you running out of medication that you or a family member needs. It’s also very useful for elderly patients who may not be able to collect their prescriptions themselves.

Other pharmacy services

Your local pharmacy may also offer a range of other services, some of which are also free and usually include things like flu vaccinations and blood pressure checks and you can also benefit from free health advice on a range of different medical issues from your pharmacist. Visit your local chemist to see what’s on offer, or check their website to see if you can take advantage of any free services.

Health insurance

Taking out a health insurance policy for your family may initially seem like an unnecessary expense to add to your living costs and you may be concerned that your budget won’t allow it. However, generally speaking, a good health insurance policy can actually save you money and you’ll be covered for any unexpected medical costs. Take some time to compare various options and quotes to find the right policy for your family.

Help with healthcare costs

If you find yourself struggling with health care costs, help may be available, especially if you suffer from a particular illness or medical condition or have a low income. Visit the NHS website to find information and advice and discover whether you can claim extra assistance for your healthcare needs and you can also find lots of additional support and advice on health matters.