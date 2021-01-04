Hope farmers gets justice, will be relief to all: Dharmendra - EasternEye
Trending Now

Hope farmers gets justice, will be relief to all: Dharmendra


Legendary Indian Bollywood actor Dharmendra celebrates his 80th birthday along with the media at Sunny Super Sound Studio in Mumbai on December 8, 2015. AFP PHOTO / AFP / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Legendary Indian Bollywood actor Dharmendra celebrates his 80th birthday along with the media at Sunny Super Sound Studio in Mumbai on December 8, 2015. AFP PHOTO / AFP / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Ahead of the seventh round of talks between the central government and protesting farmer unions, veteran actor and former MP Dharmendra on Monday said he prays with all his heart that the farmers agitating against the three farm laws get justice today.



Braving the cold and rains, thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at various borders of the national capital for more than a month against the new agri legislations.

“I hope today my farmer brothers get justice. I pray with all my heart. Every noble soul will get relief,” Dharmendra, 84, wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

This is not the first time the screen icon has spoken up in the wake of the farmers crisis.



In December, Dharmendra urged the Centre to find a solution to the protests over the farm laws.

“I am in extreme pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast,” he had tweeted.

The government has presented these laws, enacted in September, as major agriculture reforms aimed at helping farmers and increasing their income, but the protesting unions fear that the new legislations has left them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the MSP and mandi systems.



On Sunday evening, Haryana Police fired teargas canisters to thwart a march of a group of agitating farmers towards Delhi at Masani barrage in Rewari district.

Farmers first broke police barricades put up near Bhudla Sangwari village and then started moving towards Delhi in the evening.

A large number of farmers from Rajasthan, Haryana and some other places have been protesting on the Jaipur-Delhi highway for the past several days.










Most Popular

Delhi leads India clampdown on New Year events

Greater Manchester race equality panel, which will tackle racism and discrimination meets for the first time

Salman Khan to shoot for his cameo appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha on 8th January

Triple role for Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4?

US readies Covid-19 inoculation rollout as regulators approve first vaccine



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×