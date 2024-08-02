Paris 2024: India beat Australia in Olympics hockey after 52 years

India delivered a strong performance, playing attacking hockey from the beginning and defending well throughout.

Already assured of a quarter-final berth, the Indians dominated the match to stun Australia, against whom they last won in the 1972 Munich Olympics. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored twice as the Indian men’s hockey team registered a 3-2 win over Tokyo Games silver medallist Australia in its final Pool B match on Friday.

Already assured of a quarter-final berth, the Indians played valiantly and dominated the match to stun the Kookaburras, against whom they last won in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Abhishek (12th minute) and Harmanpreet (13th, 33rd) scored for India, while Tom Craig (25th) and Blake Govers (55th) scored for Australia.

With this win, India is likely to finish second in their pool with nine points, behind table toppers Belgium (12), who still have a match to play. The final position will be determined by goal difference after Belgium’s match against Argentina.

India started aggressively, making two circle entries in the first two minutes. Veteran custodian PR Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, made crucial saves to deny Australia.

In the 11th minute, Sreejesh made the first save to deny Tom Wickham, leading to a penalty corner. However, Jeremy Hayward’s effort was off target.

Jarmanpreet Singh then passed to Sukhjeet Singh, whose attempt was foiled by the strong Australian defence.

Australia created two back-to-back opportunities, but India’s defence held firm.

India took the lead through Abhishek in the 12th minute. Lalit received a pass in an empty D and his shot was saved by goalie Andrew Charter. Abhishek got the rebound, turned, and scored.

A minute later, India got a penalty corner when the ball touched Jake Harvie’s foot. Harmanpreet scored with a fierce flick.

Tim Brand had a chance to reduce the deficit early in the second quarter but struck the ball wide. Australia earned a second penalty corner in the 19th minute, but Govers’ shot was blocked by Sreejesh. Vice-captain Hardik Singh was active in the midfield, feeding the forwards consistently.

Australia’s third penalty corner in the 25th minute led to a goal as the Australians quickly passed to an unmarked Craig, who scored.

India got a penalty corner soon after, but Harmanpreet’s strike was kept at bay by Charter. India led 2-1 at half-time.

India got another penalty corner when Manpreet Singh was tackled by an Australian defender. Harmanpreet’s goalmouth strike was obstructed, leading to a successful penalty stroke.

Australia earned another penalty corner at the end of the third quarter but failed to capitalise.

In the final quarter, India secured back-to-back penalty corners but wasted them. Abhishek scored another goal in the 53rd minute, which was ruled out for a stick check.

Five minutes before the final whistle, Govers scored from a penalty stroke, reducing the margin. The Indian defence then held firm to secure the win.

(With inputs from PTI)