Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,062
Total Cases 3,37,39,980
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 23,529
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 448,062
Total Cases 3,37,39,980
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 23,529

Business

Hinduja group company ‘wins Brexit hotline contract’

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

HINDUJA Global Solutions (HGS) has won a contract from the UK government to provide hotline services to British businesses in international trade as new rules of Brexit will kick in, a media report said.

It will help companies negotiate a range of new rules, including documentation and physical checks on goods, that are due to come into force next year, The Times reported.

The Department for International Trade is expected to announce details of the hotline this week.

A hotline is found necessary as international trades will face full controls at the UK’s borders from January 1.

HGS did not respond when Eastern Eye asked the Bengaluru-based company if it could confirm having won the contract.

The business process management firm has a global presence including in the UK, the US and India.

Shares of the Hinduja Group company closed 0.38 per cent down at Rs 2845.70 (£28.42) on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday (30).

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
London-based entrepreneur to invest in India
US
Green card wastage: Apple’s Tim Cook writes to homeland security secretary
INTERNATIONAL
Vedanta, Zambia conflict: Liquidator arrested on money-laundering charges
HEADLINE STORY
Malawi fines Airtel $2.6 million for skimping on phone credit
Business
China’s infrastructure drive traps poor nations with £285bn ‘hidden debt’: study
INDIA
Fintech firms can help prevent digital frauds, says RBI deputy governor
HEADLINE STORY
Essar Oil UK strikes new payment deal with HMRC
UK
Tata Steel first steelmaker to sign Sea Cargo Charter
INDIA
New York court allows Cairn to settle dispute with India
INDIA
Where will be Sensex in next five years?
INDIA
India needs more banks like its largest lender SBI: Sitharaman
HEADLINE STORY
EG Group acquires 52 more KFC restaurants
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Hinduja group company ‘wins Brexit hotline contract’
Steve Reed says values of Hindu community and Labour party…
Apne 2 to go on the floors in March 2022
London-based entrepreneur to invest in India
Green card wastage: Apple’s Tim Cook writes to homeland security…
Freddy: Shooting of Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F starrer wrapped…