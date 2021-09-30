Hinduja group company ‘wins Brexit hotline contract’

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

HINDUJA Global Solutions (HGS) has won a contract from the UK government to provide hotline services to British businesses in international trade as new rules of Brexit will kick in, a media report said.

It will help companies negotiate a range of new rules, including documentation and physical checks on goods, that are due to come into force next year, The Times reported.

The Department for International Trade is expected to announce details of the hotline this week.

A hotline is found necessary as international trades will face full controls at the UK’s borders from January 1.

HGS did not respond when Eastern Eye asked the Bengaluru-based company if it could confirm having won the contract.

The business process management firm has a global presence including in the UK, the US and India.

Shares of the Hinduja Group company closed 0.38 per cent down at Rs 2845.70 (£28.42) on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday (30).