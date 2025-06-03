Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Hillingdon’s Neonatal Unit offers excellent clinical care, but families need better support

The estimated cost of this full refurbishment is £190,000

Top Clinical Care at Hillingdon’s Neonatal Unit, But Families Seek More Support

Many parents who come to Hillingdon start off with their premature baby

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 03, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

The Neonatal Unit at Hillingdon Hospital, West London, is a Level 2 unit, also known as a Local Neonatal Unit (LNU) or High Dependency Unit (HDU). It provides expert care for premature and seriously ill babies born from 27 weeks’ gestation onwards. While the clinical care delivered by the medical and nursing teams is widely praised, the physical environment in which parents spend weeks or even months with their babies is outdated, cramped, and in urgent need of improvement.

The unit currently has 18 cots and two rooming-in rooms for parents to stay overnight with their babies. It also includes a six-bed Transitional Care Unit on the postnatal ward. However, infrastructure issues are clear from the outset: families arriving from modern, centrally funded Level 3 neonatal units in central London – such as Chelsea and Westminster or University College Hospital – are met by a dim, cluttered corridor that has not been redecorated in 25 years. Equipment lines the walls, lighting is poor, and the flooring is patched with hazard tape.

Inside, privacy is limited. Parents caring for their newborns or expressing milk are forced to rely on old, portable screens with gaps that offer little dignity. Shared spaces, such as the parent lounge and nursery, are cramped and unwelcoming. One mother described the expressing room as “a cell”, while another recalled sleeping on a chair due to the lack of usable rest facilities. The rooming-in bedrooms resemble “prison cells” with only a camp bed and a chair – hardly suitable for families preparing to bring their baby home.

Despite these conditions, staff commitment remains exceptional. Parents consistently report feeling supported by nurses, doctors and health visitors who go above and beyond in stressful circumstances. But the environment often deepens the emotional trauma of neonatal care, leaving parents feeling isolated and overwhelmed during an already difficult time.

After consulting families, Hillingdon’s Neonatal Unit team has developed a refurbishment plan addressing key concerns: storage to clear corridors, better lighting, new flooring, private spaces for expressing and skin-to-skin contact, and an upgraded parent lounge with facilities for meals and rest. Modernised bedrooms with double sofa beds would allow both parents to stay overnight comfortably, supporting the bonding and transition home.

The estimated cost of this full refurbishment is £190,000. So far, the team has raised £60,000 through charitable donations. They are seeking additional support to move forward. Donations can be made via their JustGiving page, by bank transfer, or by cheque to the Hillingdon Hospitals Charity.

“This unit is a lifeline for families, but the environment doesn’t match the quality of clinical care,” said Lead Nurse Nilakshi Joshi. “We want to create a space that lifts spirits, promotes healing, and helps families through one of the most challenging times in their lives.”

To get involved, volunteer or support the fundraising effort, contact Shirley Clipp at shirley.clipp@nhs.net.

dim corridorhillingdon hospitalisolationlevel 3 neonatal unitslocal neonatal unitnilakshi joshinursing careparent loungeportable screenspremature babiesquality careseriously ill babiesshirley clippwest londonhillingdon’s neonatal unit

Related News

Prabhas Drops First Look of ‘The Raja Saab’ With Teaser, Release Date Reveal
Entertainment

Prabhas makes horror comedy debut in 'The Raja Saab' with teaser releasing in June

Tragedy in Pakistan: Influencer Sana Yousaf Killed in Suspected Honour Attack
Asia

Pakistani teen influencer Sana Yousaf shot dead in suspected honour killing

How Fashion in Korea Balances Softness With Power
Sponsored Feature

How Fashion in Korea Balances Softness With Power

More For You

landslide nearly swallows Swiss Village

Switzerland’s village of Blatten was buried in ice, mud and rock

Getty Images

Buried but not broken: The Swiss village of Blatten fights to rise again

Switzerland’s village of Blatten was buried in ice, mud and rock on the evening of Wednesday during a fatal landslide.

Once a lush, green hamlet nestled in the Alps — known for its old wooden houses, historic buildings, and wandering cows and sheep — the village is now almost entirely buried. The landslide, which swept through 90 per cent of Blatten, has left the local community shattered.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aasa Singh

Aasa Singh

Instagram/ aasa.sing

My playlist with Aasa Singh

Verstaile singer, composer and performer Aasa Singh has amassed over 100 million YouTube views and nearly as many streams on Spotify.

Trained in Hindustani classical vocals and western classical piano, he blends diverse musical influences to create a dynamic body of work and standout collaborations. His latest track, You Were My Song, marks his first release solely as a composer and sees him team up with Jaden Maskie and Ronnie Wadia.

Keep ReadingShow less
Top 10 with Ash Bhardwaj

Ash Bhardwaj

Instagram/ ashbhardwaj

Top 10 with Ash Bhardwaj

Travel writer, adventurer and podcast host Ash Bhardwaj has spent a lifetime exploring the world – and discovering that the reasons we travel go far beyond sightseeing and sunshine.

To mark the paperback release of his acclaimed book Why We Travel – an inspiring exploration of the deeper impulses that drive us to leave home – Bhardwaj shares 10 unusual motivations for travel.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kavita Khanna’s Battle Against Punjab’s Silent Drug War

Kavita Khanna with AMG managing director Kalpesh Solanki (right) and chief operating officer Aditya Solanki (second from left)

second from left

'We are fighting a silent war': Kavita Khanna’s mission to save Punjab’s youth from the drug menace

Mahesh Liloriya

In an exclusive interview with Eastern Eye, Kavita Khanna—philanthropist, spiritual leader, and wife of the late actor and parliamentarian Vinod Khanna—speaks with calm intensity about her growing mission in Punjab. From completing her husband’s development work in Gurdaspur to spearheading a grassroots campaign against drug addiction among children, her journey is powered by purpose, compassion, and a deep sense of duty.

What began as a quiet return to the land where she spent two decades alongside her husband has evolved into a full-fledged movement to rescue Punjab’s youth through meditation, sports, and community resilience.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer’s immigration overhaul: UK to tighten borders and cut legal migration

POLICY PIVOT: Sir Keir Starmer holds the press conference on immigration at Downing Street on Monday (12)

Photo by Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Starmer’s immigration overhaul: UK to tighten borders and cut legal migration

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer vowed on Monday (12) to "finally take back control" of Britain's borders as the government unveiled policies designed to reduce legal immigration.

The Labour leader announced an end to an "experiment in open borders" that saw net migration rise to nearly one million people under the previous Conservative government.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc