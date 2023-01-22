Here’s why you too should eat Kylie Jenner’s go-to fruit!

Kylie Jenner – Image Credit: Getty Images

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

If you follow Kylie Jenner on social media, you’ve probably seen the youngest of the KarJenner clan acknowledge her love for pomegranates on many occasions.

While Kylie regularly shares sneak peeks of her diet and exercise routine, online, in 2020 she told Harper’s Bazaar about one special fruit she likes to eat – the pomegranate.

She reportedly said, “I love pomegranate seeds. I’ve always loved pomegranate seeds. I could eat jars of them.”

Recently, taking to her Instagram page, Kylie also shared a story of her favourite go-to snack – pomegranate seeds.

A previous report on the Spoon University site describes pomegranate as “the most medicinal fruit in the world.”

This mighty fruit is reportedly packed with antioxidants, which help to reduce inflammation and the thickening of artery walls.

So, basically, they help keep your heart healthy.

Sharing some of the other health benefits of this delicious and wondrous fruit, dietician Garima Goyal told the Indian Express “Pomegranate seeds are loaded with antioxidants. The compounds present in this fruit and its juice help to decrease the spread of cancer cells in the body too, if detected in the early stage.”

While more research probably needs to be done, pomegranates have reportedly been shown to reduce blood supply to tumours, which prevents the cancer cells from receiving nutrients.

Scientists are also reportedly investigating the ability pomegranate juice has regarding stopping the growth of cancers such as prostate, lung, breast, and colon informs Spoon University.

Garima adds that with the consumption of this fruit juice, one can also fight certain types of microbes, such as bacteria, yeast, and fungi.

She is quoted as saying, “The richness of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds such as Punicalagin in this fruit also help prevent chronic inflammation of body cells that lead to chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, heart diseases, and obesity.”

Pomegranates also contain an antioxidant called ellagic acid, which reportedly stimulates collagen production. Collagen is a protein that makes skin cells strong and resilient, Cleveland Clinic informs.

According to experts, the more collagen you have, the fewer wrinkles and sagging skin you will develop.

Pomegranate is also helpful for the gut, states Garima. According to the dietician, “The high content of fibre in this fruit marks its importance in digestive health and tackles various gut issues such as constipation, hemorrhoids, acidity, and colon cancer.”

Additionally, though more research may be needed, according to the expert – “The consumption of even just a small extract of pomegranate juice has shown to be effective in increasing exercise endurance.”

Exercise endurance can be understood as the body’s physical capability to maintain an exercise for an extended period of time.