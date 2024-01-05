Website Logo
‘He might fill void Irrfan Khan left behind’: Kangana praises Vikrant

Kangana Ranaut and Vikrant Massey (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday showered praises on actor Vikrant Massey for his performance in 12th Fail.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a poster of 12th Fail on her Stories which she captioned, “What a terrific film. Coming from the Hindi medium myself, belonging to a rural village, and being a general caste student for entry tests without reservations in my school years, I was weeping throughout the film. Ufff, never cried so much in a flight, my co-passengers were stealing concerned glances at me, I am embarrassed.”

In another story, she wrote, “Vidhu sir has won my heart all over again, Vikrant Massey is beyond amazing!! In his coming years he might just fill the void Irfan Khan saab left behind…salutations to your talent dear one.”

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

On working in the film, Vikrant had told ANI, “The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin.”

The film has received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor among others.

12th Fail was released in the theatres on October 27 and faced a clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be next seen in Emergency which also marks her first solo-directorial film.

Vikrant, on the other hand, will be seen in the second installment of Hassen Dilruba, titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.

