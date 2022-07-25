Website Logo
  • Monday, July 25, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Haven’t had sex in ages’: Elon Musk denies ‘romantic’ affair with Google co-founder Brin’s wife

Musk’s tweets came after a Wall Street Journal report that cited unidentified sources saying he had engaged in a brief affair with Shanahan.

Elon Musk (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

By: Mohnish Singh

Tesla Inc TSLA.O boss Elon Musk said late on Sunday on Twitter that he and Google co-founder Sergey Brin remain friends and denied a report that he had been involved in an affair with Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan.

Musk’s tweets came after a Wall Street Journal report that cited unidentified sources saying he had engaged in a brief affair with Shanahan. The paper said the affair prompted Brin to file for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year and ended the tech billionaires’ long friendship.

Dismissing the report, Musk tweeted, “Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

He also wrote, “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).”

Tesla and Google, whose parent company is Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comments outside regular business hours.

Reuters wasn’t immediately able to reach Brin or Shanahan for comment. A lawyer for Brin declined to comment to the WSJ, and Shanahan didn’t respond to requests from the paper for comment.

Brin filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences,” the Journal said, quoting records it said were filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Reuters wasn’t able to determine independently whether divorce papers have been filed.

In its report, the WSJ also said Brin instructed his advisers to sell personal investments in Musk’s companies after he came to know about the affair. The paper said it wasn’t able to determine how large those investments were, nor whether any sales were made.

The Wall Street Journal did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on Musk’s denial of the report outside of regular U.S. business hours.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Untitled
Entertainment
l’ll be upset if Ranbir doesn’t take me as producer for his directorial debut: Alia…
Entertainment
Brad Pitt’s ‘hatred’ towards Angelina Jolie resulted in Château Miraval winery battle, reveals insiders
Entertainment
‘I’m an incomparable talent. I have over 100+ credits’: Keke Palmer responds to comparisons to…
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal receive death threats, Mumbai Police launches probe
Entertainment
‘Screw Dheela’: Tiger Shroff to star in Karan Johar’s new action entertainer film
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone sports a fierce look in Pathaan motion poster
Entertainment
Marvel debuts exorbitantly priced real-life infinity stones collection
Entertainment
We are ecstatic with five National Awards for Soorari Pottru: Suriya
Entertainment
Black Adam director shuts down rumours of Henry Cavill’s Superman and Zachary Levi’s…
Entertainment
Angelina Jolie wins ownership case against ex-Brad Pitt over French winery
Entertainment
Salman Khan meets Mumbai top cop; applies for weapon license
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Untitled
l’ll be upset if Ranbir doesn’t take me as producer…
Brad Pitt’s ‘hatred’ towards Angelina Jolie resulted in Château Miraval…
This Pakistani girl with neck bent at 90 degrees was…
English leagues announce tougher sanctions on smoke bombs, invasions
Nearly 50% of UK women do no intense exercise: Survey