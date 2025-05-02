Asian GP honoured with Welsh fellowship for healthcare leadership

HEALTHCARE expert Professor Hasmukh Shah BEM has been awarded a fellowship by the Learned Society of Wales for his contribution to primary care, medical education and leadership.
The honour recognises those who have made a significant impact on people, institutions and wider society, a statement said.
Originally from Gujarat, Shah is a leading GP from South Wales and serves as secretary of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO), Wales.
Last year, the Welsh cabinet secretary for health and social care, Jeremy Miles, presented Shah with a lifetime service award for equality, diversity and inclusion at the International Girmit Conference in Cardiff.
The University of South Wales awarded him a visiting professorship in 2021, acknowledging his efforts in medical education and leadership.
During the pandemic, Shah served on the Welsh first minister’s BAME Covid-19 advisory group and risk assessment sub-group. Working with colleagues, he provided leadership and support to ministers in developing the allWales Covid-19 risk assessment tool and race equality action plan.
His other accolades include the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen’s birthday honours list in June 2018. The then prime minister Theresa May also presented him with an NHS 70 badge.
Shah also holds trustee positions with several organisations including the Sanatan Dharma Mandal and Community Centre, Vale for Africa, and Race Council Cymru. In addition, he serves as deputy medical lead for Calon Heart charities.