Harry Styles says he wants marriage and children as Liam Payne’s death prompts life reset

Highlights

Harry Styles says he hopes to settle down within the next five years

Singer stepped back from music following his global Love On Tour run

Loss of former Liam Payne prompted him to reassess his life and priorities

Taking time to reassess life

Harry Styles has opened up about wanting marriage and a family in the coming years, saying he began re-evaluating his life after the death of former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

Speaking on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music, the 32-year-old said he spent three years stepping away from the spotlight to think carefully about what he wanted from life.

The singer explained that after completing his 169-date Love On Tour, he deliberately paused his career to create space for more meaningful relationships and friendships.

“I stop everything, then I get to decide what I want to bring back in,” he said, adding that constant touring left little time to reflect on personal priorities.

Looking ahead to marriage and family

Styles said watching several close friends marry in recent years had prompted him to think seriously about the future.

He said he asked himself what he wanted his life to look like in five years and realised he hoped to build a stable personal life rather than remain focused solely on work.

“I want to be fulfilled,” he said. “I want to be in great relationships with people. I want to have great friendships with people. I want a family.”

The singer has been romantically linked with actor Zoe Kravitz since last summer, with reports suggesting their relationship has grown steadily since the pair were first connected in August.

Grieving Liam Payne in the public eye

During the interview, Styles also spoke candidly about losing Payne and the unusual challenge of grieving while in the public spotlight.

He said the death of his former bandmate made him reconsider how he wanted to live and what mattered most in his life.

Styles described Payne as someone with a “kindest heart” who always wanted to do well, adding that losing a close friend had been deeply difficult.

Reflecting on the experience, he said the best way to honour those who have passed away is to live life fully and with purpose.