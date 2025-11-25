Harrow mayor hosts fundraising event celebrating community spirit

Harrow witnessed a heart-warming celebration of unity and compassion on Sunday (23) as the mayor of Harrow, Cllr Anjana Patel, hosted a special fundraising event in aid of the Mayor’s Appeal. The charity evening brought together an impressive gathering of residents, community leaders, councillors and dignitaries, reflecting the borough’s vibrant diversity, a true hallmark of Harrow’s identity.

The event received generous support from Chalk Real Estate LLC, Dubai, with co-founders Avit Teotia and Rennie Sanger in attendance.

Mayor Anjana Patel welcoming guests.





The mayor honouring Ajay Patel

A night of kindness, caring and respect

In her keynote speech, Cllr Anjana Patel spoke passionately about her vision for the year, centred on the theme of “kindness, caring and respect.” She emphasised her commitment to bringing people together and spreading joy within local communities, highlighting that compassion is the foundation of stronger, healthier neighbourhoods.

During the programme, the mayor introduced the two charities- Harrow Samaritans and VIA chosen for this year’s appeal.

The evening was seamlessly compered by Mukesh Patel.

The Mayor honouring Chalk Real Estate LLC, Dubai, represented by co-founders Avit Teotia and Rennie Sanger.

Support from community organisations

A highlight of the evening came when former England cricketer Angus Fraser, recognised by the mayor for his notable contribution and advocacy. Dharmesh Desai of the Lions Club announced a generous donation of £1,100, reinforcing the club’s longstanding commitment to humanitarian service. Ajay Patel and several other respected community figures were also present, offering their encouragement and adding to the spirit of unity and goodwill.

The Mayor honouring former England cricketer Angus Fraser, recognised for his notable contributions and advocacy.

Music, fellowship and purpose

The event featured uplifting musical performances that added vibrancy and warmth to the occasion, creating a perfect atmosphere for fellowship and collective purpose.