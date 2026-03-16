Interfaith leaders unite with Harrow Police to stand against hate

More than 35 religious leaders from diverse faith traditions across Harrow came together for a special interfaith roundtable titled “Standing Together Against Hate and Divisiveness”, organised by the local police on Friday (13). The initiative, called the Faith Power Hour, was convened by Zubin Writer, Superintendent and Local Policing Lead for the Metropolitan Police Service in the London Borough of Harrow. The gathering brought together representatives from Christian denominations, Hindu temples, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship, reflecting the borough’s rich religious diversity.

Stills from the event Eastern Eye

Superintendent Writer emphasised that the unified message from all participants was clear: the community stands together against hate and divisiveness in all forms, reinforcing trust and confidence in local policing.

Stills from the event Eastern Eye

Among those present were founder and spiritual leader of Siddhashram HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, interfaith chair Gopal Bachu, President of the Zoroastrian Trust Funds of Europe Malcolm Deboo along with the Leaders of Christian, Jain, Buddhist, and Muslim communities and various faith groups. Community leaders highlighted the importance of collective action and dialogue, stressing that unity among faith groups plays a crucial role in strengthening harmony and resilience across Harrow’s multicultural society.