Website Logo
  • Friday, November 19, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 465,082
Total Cases 34,489,623
Today's Fatalities 459
Today's Cases 11,106
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 465,082
Total Cases 34,489,623
Today's Fatalities 459
Today's Cases 11,106

HEADLINE STORY

Harris to be first woman to hold US presidential reins briefly

US vice president Kamala Harris addresses the National Bar Association virtually at the White House in Washington. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN will transfer power briefly to vice president Kamala Harris on Friday while he is under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy, making her the first woman to hold presidential power in US history.

Biden is undergoing his annual physical at the Walter Reed military hospital outside of Washington. Harris is the first woman to serve as vice president of the United States; no woman has ever been president in the country’s nearly 250-year history.

“Following the process set out in the Constitution, president Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

“The vice president will work from her office in the West Wing during this time,” Psaki said.

Presidential power has been transferred to the vice president before, when president George W. Bush had colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007.

Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday, is the oldest person to take office as US president. Although speculation has persisted about whether he will run for re-election in 2024, he has said he expects to seek a second four-year term alongside Harris.

Biden has pledged to be more transparent about his health than predecessor Donald Trump. The Republican visited Walter Reed in 2019 for an undisclosed reason that a former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, later revealed was for a colonoscopy.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Britain was unprepared for Covid-19, spending watchdog finds
News
Hinduja family top Asian Rich List 2021
INDIA
Modi repeals farm laws after mass protests by farmers
INDIA
India’s top court quashes ‘skin-to-skin sexual assault’ order
HEADLINE STORY
Hales denies ‘racial connotation’ in his dog’s name after Rafiq testimony
HEADLINE STORY
India’s biggest IPO Paytm slumps 27% on market debut
HEADLINE STORY
Modi urges democracies to cooperate to make cryptocurrencies safe
HEADLINE STORY
Rafiq expects floodgates to open after his racism revelations
News
Pakistan parliament grants voting right to overseas citizens
HEADLINE STORY
Lloyd sorry for comments about Asian players after Rafiq testimony
HEADLINE STORY
Delhi, Lahore smog forces schools, industry closures
HEADLINE STORY
Riz Ahmed disgusted by Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Harris to be first woman to hold US presidential reins…
Delhi’s smog-choked roads take their toll
Greece car chase kills 7 migrants; 4 Pakistan nationals among…
UK to add booster doses to Covid vaccine pass for…
Dhamaka movie review: Ram Madhvani and Kartik Aaryan have made…
Pakistan’s new law allows chemical castration of serial rapists
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE