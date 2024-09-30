Harmanpreet Kaur confident as India eyes T20 World Cup glory

India have not had game time since end of July when they surprisingly finished runners-up to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

The team underwent extensive training at the National Cricket Academy, focusing on fitness and fielding

By: Eastern Eye

THE feeling of near misses has haunted Harmanpreet Kaur for a long time but the Indian captain feels that her team has ticked all the boxes in its bid to cross the line in the Women’s T20 World Cup beginning in the UAE from October 3rd.

Since the tournament’s inception in 2009, India have managed to reach the final only once – in 2020 when they lost to nemesis Australia. India also lost the Women’s ODI World Cup finals in 2005 and 2017. Kaur was part of the 2017 team and led in the 2020 T20 World Cup.

“This is the best team we are going forward with. The players have been playing together for a long time. For us we came so close last time and lost in semis (2023).

“We have ticked all the boxes in terms of preparation compared to the small things were not there maybe in earlier editions,” said Kaur at the pre-departure press conference for the T20 World Cup beginning October 3.

They had an extensive preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) where the players spent a lot of time on fitness and fielding, areas where the team has been found wanting in the past.

The conference was also attended by head coach Amol Muzumdar and chief selector Neetu David also made an appearance.

“During the Asia Cup, we played good cricket, one odd day things did not go to plan,” said Kaur, who has been part of all the T20 World Cups that have been staged till date.

She has played so many global events in a career spanning close to decade and half but feels that she is as excited as she was during her first World championship.

“I know I have played so many World Cups but I have the same excitement as I had when I was 19,” the 35-year-old skipper said.

The main challenge will come from England and Australia, who have found a way to beat India in ICC events even from difficult situations. “We can beat any team and Australia know that very well. They know if there is one team that can beat them it is us,” said Kaur.

Head coach Muzumdar shed more light on the Indian team’s focus areas during the training camp in Bengaluru.

“We did identify a few things (after the loss to Sri Lanka) and we went about in the subsequent camp. We first had a fitness and fielding camp. Then we had a 10 day skills only camp. We brought in a sports psychologist also (Mughda Bawre). She has been fantastic with the group.

“We focused on enhancing athletic ability, all-round fielding abilities, there were yoga sessions and psychological sessions were added.” On lack of game time, he said: “We are prepared for everything. In the skills camp, we had nets and five games in 10 days time. We have ticked all the boxes as far as preparation is concerned,” said Muzumdar.

He also displayed supreme confidence in the batting department, which doesn’t have the firepower possessed by the likes of Australia and England.

“Our top six are the best. Their styles and mannerisms are different. Number three we have identified but we will reveal that when eleven is announced. In T20s, number three sets game the up, in any form actually,” he said.

“As far as the conditions are concerned, it will be similar to India. Start of the season they could be extra bounce especially in Dubai but climate will be just like India.” The event was shifted to the UAE from Bangladesh due unrest in the South Asian nation.

Chief selector David added: “We have done what is the best for the team. The bench strength is also looking good. Shadow tours (India A tours) are also helping on that front,” she said.