Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Hamid Patel’s Ofsted role defended by Katharine Birbalsingh

Patel, who previously led Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School in Blackburn, will serve in the role until a successor for Dame Christine Ryan is chosen.

Katharine Birbalsingh

Katharine Birbalsingh stated that discussions on education were being influenced by identity politics rather than academic concerns.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 18, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

KATHARINE BIRBALSINGH, popularly known as ‘Britain’s strictest headteacher’, has defended Hamid Patel’s appointment as the interim chairman of Ofsted.

Patel, who previously led Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School in Blackburn, will serve in the role until a successor for Dame Christine Ryan is chosen.

The Telegraph reported that under Patel’s leadership, the school encouraged students to wear a hijab outside and recite the Koran weekly.

In an article for The Spectator, Birbalsingh stated that discussions on education were being influenced by identity politics rather than academic concerns.

She highlighted that Patel, who was knighted for his services to education, had led one of the country’s top-performing schools.

Lord Young, director of the Free Speech Union, also supported Patel’s appointment, stating on X that all school leaders could learn from his success.

Patel is the chief executive of Star Academies Trust, which runs nearly 40 schools, including Islamic, Christian, and grammar schools.

He has been on the Ofsted board since 2019 and has led the trust since 2010.

blackburngrammar schoolshamid patelhijabislamickatharine birbalsinghkoranofstedofsted board

Related News

uk home office
Featured

100-fold increase in skilled worker visa holders claiming asylum in UK

Liz Kendall
Featured

Government to unveil welfare cuts amid financial strain

Top 10 tech innovations
Business

Top 10 tech innovations transforming daily life in 2025

Kangana Ranaut
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut dismisses Oscars, slams America for ‘bullying and suppressing’ developing nations

More For You

uk-home-office-iStock

Home Office officials did not accept his claim, but due to a legal error, his testimony was unchallenged in a tribunal last year. (Representational image: iStock)

Pakistani sex assault convict’s UK asylum claim to be reassessed

A PAKISTANI man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman was granted refugee status in the UK after claiming he was gay.

Despite living in the UK illegally for 11 years, he was allowed to stay, arguing he would face persecution in Pakistan, The Times reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi-Fridman

In a discussion lasting over three hours with US-based podcaster and computer scientist Lex Fridman, Modi said he shares a strong connection with former US president Donald Trump. (Photo: X/@lexfridman)

India-China cooperation essential for global peace and prosperity, says Modi

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi spoke on a range of foreign policy and domestic issues in a podcast interview on Sunday.

He emphasised that cooperation between India and China is necessary for global peace and prosperity and criticised Pakistan for its links to global terrorism. He said his attempts to improve ties with Islamabad were met with hostility.

Keep ReadingShow less
Peter Kyle

This unprecedented disclosure raises questions about the transparency of politicians’ use of AI tools

Getty images

Technology secretary Peter Kyle uses ChatGPT to formulate policy decisions, FOI request reveals

In a groundbreaking development, Peter Kyle, the UK's technology secretary, has become the first politician to have his use of ChatGPT exposed through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request. Records obtained by New Scientist reveal how Kyle has used the AI-powered chatbot for policy advice, particularly concerning the slow adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the UK business community. This unprecedented disclosure raises questions about the transparency of politicians’ use of AI tools and whether chatbot interactions should be subject to FOI laws.

Kyle, who heads the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), is known for his advocacy of AI as a tool for improving government efficiency. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly supported this stance, stating earlier this week that AI should be widely adopted within government operations to ensure more efficient use of time and resources. However, the FOI revelations shed new light on the extent of Kyle’s personal use of AI for advice in his official capacity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer

Keir Starmer is facing mounting pressure over the government's planned welfare reforms, which aim to cut costs and tighten benefit eligibility

Getty Images

Starmer faces pressure over planned welfare reforms

KEIR STARMER is facing growing pressure as the government prepares to announce changes to the welfare system this week.

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall is set to outline cost-cutting reforms on Tuesday, focusing on reducing spending and encouraging more people into work.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

The finance ministry said regulators would be called to the prime minister's office, where Reeves will present an 'action plan to deliver on the pledge to cut the administrative cost of regulation on business by a quarter.' (Photo: Getty Images)

Rachel Reeves to set out plan to cut business regulations

THE LABOUR government will announce its plan on Monday to reduce regulatory costs for businesses as it faces pressure to boost economic growth nine months after coming to power.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will outline the changes after prime minister Keir Starmer criticised what he called the nation's "flabby state."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc