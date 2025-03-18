Hamid Patel’s Ofsted role defended by Katharine Birbalsingh

KATHARINE BIRBALSINGH, popularly known as ‘Britain’s strictest headteacher’, has defended Hamid Patel’s appointment as the interim chairman of Ofsted.
Patel, who previously led Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School in Blackburn, will serve in the role until a successor for Dame Christine Ryan is chosen.
The Telegraph reported that under Patel’s leadership, the school encouraged students to wear a hijab outside and recite the Koran weekly.
In an article for The Spectator, Birbalsingh stated that discussions on education were being influenced by identity politics rather than academic concerns.
She highlighted that Patel, who was knighted for his services to education, had led one of the country’s top-performing schools.
Lord Young, director of the Free Speech Union, also supported Patel’s appointment, stating on X that all school leaders could learn from his success.
Patel is the chief executive of Star Academies Trust, which runs nearly 40 schools, including Islamic, Christian, and grammar schools.
He has been on the Ofsted board since 2019 and has led the trust since 2010.