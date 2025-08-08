Skip to content
Pakistan’s Haider Ali under UK police investigation in alleged rape case

Haider Ali

Ali has played 35 Twenty20 internationals for Pakistan since his debut in 2020 and has also appeared in two one-day internationals. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 08, 2025
PAKISTAN batsman Haider Ali is under investigation by Greater Manchester Police after being arrested during the Pakistan A team’s tour of England, officials said on Thursday.

In an email to Reuters, Greater Manchester Police said: “After receiving a report on Monday 4 August 2025 of a rape, we have arrested a 24-year-old man.

“It’s alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday 23 July 2025 at a premises in Manchester.

“The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries. The victim is being supported by officers.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Ali has been provisionally suspended during the investigation.

“The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course,” the PCB said in a statement.

“Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

“Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary.”

Ali has played 35 Twenty20 internationals for Pakistan since his debut in 2020 and has also appeared in two one-day internationals.

(With inputs from Reuters)

