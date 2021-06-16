H.H Shree Raj Rajeshwar Guruji visits Leicestershire Police to bolster community engagement

H.H Shree Raj Rajeshwar Guruji meets chief inspector Kam Mistry and others during his visit to the Leicestershire Police office.

By: SattwikBiswal

INTERNATIONALLY renowned spiritual leader H.H Shree Raj Rajeshwar Guruji during his visit to Leicester had a meeting with chief inspector Kam Mistry of the Leicestershire Police.

Shree Raj Rajeshwar Guruji as part of his mission to build better engagement between the Hindu/Indian faith community and Police, will continue to meet the Police Forces across the UK.

In his previous meeting with the Metropolitan Police in London, he aimed at addressing some of the most challenging social issues within the society, such as homelessness, isolation, alcohol and drug addiction, youth gangs, knife crime, domestic abuse and mental health.

Both Shree Raj Rajeshwar and chief inspector Mistry looked to work together and engage with the community and focus on helping others in different ways to find long term solutions.

Shree Raj Rajeshwar Guruji, who had been working over a number of years in partnership with the Metropolitan Police and Scotland Yard to build links between the Hindu/Indian faith community and the Police.

“I believe that the Hindu/Indian faith community has an important role to play in bringing about community transformation and cohesion and when the police and faith communities work together to tackle some of the issues the Police are facing, we will see lives and communities being transformed. Policing covers a vast range of issues within society, often it is non-crime related issues that takes up a considerable amount of police time and resources. Faith Communities can help support the police in numerous ways by engaging and supporting some of the most vulnerable within our communities, in both reactive and preventative initiatives; thereby reducing crime and demand.

“Effective communication and joint working between the local forces, faith groups and local projects will help build stronger communities. This in turn will enhance partnerships within the community and will also support national policing priorities,” Shree Raj Rajeshwar Guruji said.

Mistry said that Leicestershire Police have been actively working with the Leicester community and by building strong partnerships they have managed to reduce the crime rate.