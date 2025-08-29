Guru Randhawa’s 'Azul' music video slammed for sexualising schoolgirls, Sonam Kapoor joins outrage

Highlights:

Guru Randhawa’s Azul video has sparked outrage for depicting schoolgirls in a sexualised manner

Sonam Kapoor and others reacted after a viral post highlighted the issue

The singer has also been summoned by a Samrala court over separate objectionable lyrics

Randhawa has restricted Instagram comments amid growing criticism

Punjabi pop star Guru Randhawa is facing widespread criticism after his latest release Azul was accused of sexualising schoolgirls. The glossy music video, in which Randhawa plays a photographer visiting an all-girls school, has been slammed as “problematic” and “pornographic” by critics and social media users. The backlash coincides with a separate case where the singer has been summoned by a Samrala court for allegedly promoting drug use through his lyrics in Sirra, intensifying the storm around him.

Guru Randhawa criticised for Azul music video accused of sexualising schoolgirls Instagram/gururandhawa





Why is Guru Randhawa’s Azul music video controversial?

The controversy centres on the concept of Azul, released earlier this month. In the video, Guru Randhawa plays a photographer tasked with clicking a class photo at a girls’ school. What could have been a lighthearted scenario instead portrays female dancers in school uniforms, which viewers say crosses the line into the sexualisation of minors.

A widely circulated Instagram post accused Randhawa of not only depicting schoolgirls in a sexualised way but also comparing them with alcohol brands. The post caught the attention of actor Sonam Kapoor, who ‘liked’ it, signalling support for the criticism.

Many social media users argue that even though the women in the video are adults, their portrayal as underage school students is disturbing and normalises harassment. “It’s 2025, and we are still seeing content that romanticises predatory behaviour. Young people are consuming this message online,” one user wrote.





How have fans and celebrities reacted to Guru Randhawa’s song Azul ?

The reaction online has been intense, with many calling the video socially dangerous. “Objectification of women is not music. Paedophilia is not art,” wrote one X user, reflecting the dominant sentiment across platforms. Others pointed out that artists with huge followings should understand the cultural impact of such portrayals.

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Varun Dhawan were among those who liked Guru Randhawa’s celebratory posts about the song’s release, though there is no indication they watched the full video. This drew further debate online, with users questioning whether celebrities should engage with content without knowing its context.

The backlash has forced Randhawa to restrict comments on his Instagram, a move interpreted as an attempt to manage the criticism rather than address it.

What is the court case against Guru Randhawa over Sirra ?

Separately, Guru Randhawa has been summoned by a Samrala court to appear on 2 September over allegedly offensive lyrics in his song Sirra. The controversial line, “Jamia nu gudti ch mildi afeem hai” (Newborns are given opium in their cradle), has been deemed objectionable.

Petitioner Rajdeep Singh Mann, through advocate Gurvir Singh Dhillon, argued that the lyric disrespects Sikh religious sentiments, as the word gudhti carries spiritual significance in Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. The court has directed Randhawa to respond to the complaint, adding legal pressure alongside the social backlash over Azul.

This is not the first time Punjabi pop music has been scrutinised for lyrics. Honey Singh and Karan Aujla previously faced inquiries from the Punjab Women’s Commission over songs deemed derogatory or harmful.





What does this mean for Guru Randhawa’s career?

Randhawa, known for chart-topping hits like Lahore and High Rated Gabru, now finds himself at the centre of two major controversies. While Azul has been criticised for sexualising schoolgirls, Sirra has brought legal action for allegedly promoting drugs.

So far, the singer has not issued a public statement addressing either issue. His silence, coupled with restricted social media engagement, has only intensified calls for accountability. Critics argue that as a leading figure in Punjabi and Bollywood music, Randhawa must take responsibility for how his work influences youth culture.

Guru Randhawa restricts Instagram comments after Azul music video backlash Instagram/gururandhawa





With debates around morality, censorship, and creative freedom reignited, the controversies could prove a turning point in how mainstream Indian pop music is held accountable for its messaging.