  • Monday, March 04, 2024
Trending Now:  

Featured

Guinea pig found in East London station with note saying ‘I need new owner’

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) condemned the act as cruel

By: Vibhuti Pathak

A very interesting image has been circulating in London, where a guinea pig named DiscoPig was discovered abandoned in a cage outside Canning Town station in East London, accompanied by a note reading, ‘I need a new owner.’

Although it is sad to see people abandoning their pets at public locations making them more vulnerable to their predators. “He seemed healthy and well cared for. Sadly, someone has abandoned their pet in this way said RPSCA inspector Shahnaz Ahmad.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) condemned the act as cruel. The rodent, estimated to be between six and 12 months old, was deemed healthy and cared for by the RSPCA inspector Shahnaz Ahmad. The guinea pig was immediately taken care of and sent to the rescue centre.

The RSPCA urged those with information about the abandonment to come forward and highlighted the importance of reaching out to animal welfare charities for help rather than leaving pets in vulnerable situations. The guinea pig will soon be available for rehoming from the RSPCA, along with a companion.

“A guinea pig can develop abnormal behaviour and may suffer if they are left without company. Abandoning pets in such a manner is an incredibly cruel thing to do and never the answer,” he added.

“We encourage people to reach out to local animal welfare charities for help with pet care, rather than leaving them in a vulnerable situation like this,” he firmly mentioned.

Leaving pets in such a way is exceptionally cruel and is never a solution. If anyone possesses information, we urge them to contact the RSPCA’s appeal line confidentially at 0300 123 8018.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Featured
Sohm Kapila: ‘Bhangra Nation-A New Musical’ explores life of three South Asian women
Featured
Online vs. Offline Betting: What’s Best for Pegasus World Cup 2024?
Featured
Tool kit for mental wellbeing
Featured
When It’s Time to Abandon a Project Car
Featured
Technological Evolution In Sports Betting: An In-Depth Exploration Of Its Impact
Featured
NHS calls for volunteers to support vulnerable communities
Featured
Why You Shouldn’t Pay More for Business Electricity Than You Have To
Featured
What Is the ROI When Investing in Mobile Casinos
Featured
Get ready for a bigger and better Ramadan with Asda
Featured
‘Learning and earning on the job is a great bonus’
Featured
Clash Royale: The Complete Guide for Beginners
Featured
Copper Ceylon: Bromley’s British Curry Awards winner
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW