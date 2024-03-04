Guinea pig found in East London station with note saying ‘I need new owner’

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) condemned the act as cruel

By: Vibhuti Pathak

A very interesting image has been circulating in London, where a guinea pig named DiscoPig was discovered abandoned in a cage outside Canning Town station in East London, accompanied by a note reading, ‘I need a new owner.’

Although it is sad to see people abandoning their pets at public locations making them more vulnerable to their predators. “He seemed healthy and well cared for. Sadly, someone has abandoned their pet in this way said RPSCA inspector Shahnaz Ahmad.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) condemned the act as cruel. The rodent, estimated to be between six and 12 months old, was deemed healthy and cared for by the RSPCA inspector Shahnaz Ahmad. The guinea pig was immediately taken care of and sent to the rescue centre.

The RSPCA urged those with information about the abandonment to come forward and highlighted the importance of reaching out to animal welfare charities for help rather than leaving pets in vulnerable situations. The guinea pig will soon be available for rehoming from the RSPCA, along with a companion.

“A guinea pig can develop abnormal behaviour and may suffer if they are left without company. Abandoning pets in such a manner is an incredibly cruel thing to do and never the answer,” he added.

“We encourage people to reach out to local animal welfare charities for help with pet care, rather than leaving them in a vulnerable situation like this,” he firmly mentioned.

Leaving pets in such a way is exceptionally cruel and is never a solution. If anyone possesses information, we urge them to contact the RSPCA’s appeal line confidentially at 0300 123 8018.