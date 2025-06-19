Rockstar kicks GTA Online player mid-stream for leaking new DLC via jailbroken PS5

Rockstar Games has taken swift action against a GTA Online player who streamed unreleased content from the upcoming Money Fronts update using a jailbroken PlayStation 5. The player was removed from an online session in real-time by a Rockstar administrator, reinforcing the studio’s zero-tolerance stance on leaks and unauthorised access.

Player ejected during livestream

During the livestream, the user was showcasing content from the Money Fronts downloadable content (DLC), which is officially due for release on 17 June 2025. Midway through the broadcast, the stream was interrupted with an on-screen message that read:

"You have been kicked from this session by a Rockstar Games administrator."

The footage of the removal quickly circulated on social media, drawing attention from both fans and modders. Viewers noted that the player was accessing the content through a modified PS5 system, exploiting preloaded update files made available ahead of the launch.

Jailbroken console used to access preloaded files

As part of standard procedure, Rockstar Games preloaded the Money Fronts update on servers in advance of the public launch to manage server strain. However, some users with jailbroken consoles were able to bypass restrictions and unlock parts of the content prematurely.

This particular streamer not only accessed the content but also chose to broadcast it publicly, which likely triggered the quick intervention by Rockstar staff monitoring such activity. Jailbreaking a PS5 is a breach of Sony’s terms of service, and combining that with unauthorised access to unreleased game data raises significant legal and ethical concerns.

Rockstar’s enforcement stance

Rockstar Games has long maintained a strict policy against hacking, cheating, and leaking within its community. Following high-profile leaks of GTA VI in 2022 and previous GTA Online updates, the company has intensified efforts to prevent similar incidents.

The publisher views such violations seriously and often takes disciplinary action ranging from game bans to legal notices. Parent company Take-Two Interactive has also actively pursued legal action against modders and leakers in the past.

Warning to the community

This latest incident serves as a reminder to players ahead of the official Money Fronts DLC launch. Rockstar is actively monitoring its online platforms and is prepared to act against those who access or distribute content ahead of schedule via unofficial means.

With anticipation building for the new expansion, the developer has made it clear: unauthorised early access will not be tolerated.