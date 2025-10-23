Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Grooming gang victims demand Jess Phillips resignation

Jess Phillips

Jess Phillips faced mounting pressure to resign after she was accused of lying to MPs. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraOct 23, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Inquiry into grooming gangs faces turmoil after chair Jim Gamble quits.
  • Four victims on advisory panel resign, demanding Jess Phillips step down.
  • Phillips accused of misleading MPs over inquiry’s scope.
  • Baroness Casey brought in to support inquiry after political fallout.

THE GOVERNMENT’s grooming gang inquiry has been thrown into crisis after its expected chair, Jim Gamble, quit, calling the process a “toxic political football”.

His resignation came after Annie Hudson, another frontrunner, also withdrew, and four victims on the inquiry’s advisory panel stepped down, reported The Times.

Jess Phillips, the safeguarding minister overseeing the inquiry, faced mounting pressure to resign after she was accused of lying to MPs.

Victim Fiona Goddard told The Times Phillips had denied that the inquiry’s scope could be widened to include other forms of sexual abuse, but later evidence appeared to contradict this.

The four victims said they would rejoin the inquiry if Phillips stepped down.

In a letter to home secretary Shabana Mahmood, they wrote: “Her departure would signal you are serious about accountability and changing direction.” Goddard told Times Radio: “I think that there needs to be an apology swiftly followed by Jess Phillips’s resignation.”

Kemi Badenoch and other MPs also called for Phillips to go. In response, prime minister Keir Starmer brought in Baroness Casey to support the inquiry, saying it would “never be watered down”.

Gamble, former head of the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre, said in his resignation letter that political point scoring had overshadowed the inquiry’s purpose.

“If our politicians cannot come together on an issue as important as this, that is a matter of great concern,” he said.

A Home Office spokesperson said it was disappointed by the withdrawals and would take time to find the right chair.

grooming gang inquiryjess phillipskeir starmeruk government

Related News

Mosques to receive security funding following rise in hate crimes
News

Mosques to receive security funding following rise in hate crimes

Dr Arun Chopra
News

Dr Arun Chopra gets key role at care regulator

Sunil Amrith
News

Historian Sunil Amrith wins British Academy book prize

British Indian voters shifting towards Reform UK, survey finds
News

British Indian voters shifting towards Reform UK, survey finds

More For You

uk weather

Heavy rainfall and gusts strong enough to cause localised flooding and travel disruption

iStock

Met Office warns of storm threat as heavy rain and strong winds set to hit parts of UK

Highlights

  • Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for wind and rain on Thursday
  • Low-pressure system could become a named storm, possibly ‘Storm Bram’ or ‘Storm Benjamin’
  • Forecasters warn of flooding, travel disruption, and potential power cuts

Warnings in place for Thursday

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for wind and rain across large parts of southern and eastern England, as a deepening area of low pressure moves across the UK on Thursday.

Forecasters say the system could bring heavy rainfall and gusts strong enough to cause localised flooding and travel disruption. While the impacts are not expected to be severe enough for the Met Office to name it a storm, other European weather agencies may decide otherwise.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us