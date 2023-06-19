Greek tragedy predicted in final call home of Pakistani migrant

21-year-old Muhammad Akash urged his family to pray for him as he embarked on what he acknowledged to be a perilous journey

Men transfer body bags carrying migrants who died after their boat capsized in the open sea off Greece, onboard a Hellenic Coast Guard vessel at the port of Kalamata, Greece, June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Prior to embarking on a journey aboard a dilapidated fishing trawler from Libya to Europe, which he hoped would take him to a brighter future in Europe, 21-year-old Pakistani, Muhammad Akash, reached out to his family for a final conversation.

“He made a heartfelt phone call to his brother, urging the family to pray for him as he embarked on what he acknowledged to be a perilous journey,” his uncle Amanat Ali told AFP Sunday (18) after learning Akash was one of the hundreds who drowned off the coast of Greece on Wednesday (14).

European authorities continue to grapple with uncertainty regarding the precise number of individuals on board the ill-fated boat that sank, with estimates ranging from 400 to over 700.

It is believed that a significant number of those on board hailed from Pakistan, including numerous individuals from Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Among them were four friends of Muhammad Akash, originating from the town of Khuiratta, but tragically, only two of them survived the incident.

These survivors were burdened with the solemn duty of conveying the devastating news to Akash’s family.

According to Akash’s uncle, he embarked on his journey approximately three months ago.

Having remained in regular communication with two friends who had successfully reached Italy through similar methods, Akash harboured a strong desire to join them.

Each year, thousands of Pakistanis endeavour to reach Europe through unauthorised means, driven by the pursuit of a more promising life abroad.

This aspiration has created an established network of individuals involved in human smuggling, exploiting the hopes and dreams of those seeking a better future.

– ‘Severe punishment’ –

On Sunday (18), Pakistani officials confirmed the apprehension of 10 individuals suspected of involvement in human trafficking.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed a firm commitment to administering “severe punishment” to those engaged in this illicit trade.

Pakistan finds itself grappling with a severe economic crisis, characterized by a significant downturn resulting from years of mismanagement and political instability.

This dire situation has led to a depletion of dollar reserves, rampant inflation, and the closure of numerous factories.

The prevailing desperation has created a strong incentive for Pakistanis to resort to perilous and illegal routes in their pursuit of reaching Europe.

Akash’s father passed away 12 years ago, leaving him to assist his older brother in managing the family-owned catering business in Khuiratta.

“He became fascinated by the enhanced living standards of the local residents whose families had established roots in Europe,” Ali said.

“The family isn’t impoverished, rather it is the lack of faith in the system among the youth in the area that is leading them to consider leaving the country.”

Ali explained that his family pooled their resources and paid a sum of two million rupees (equivalent to around $7,000) to a facilitator who arranged his son’s journey.

The voyage commenced with a flight to Dubai, followed by subsequent legs to Egypt and ultimately to Libya.

On Monday, Ali received the call from Akash who expressed deep concerns about the treacherous boat journey that lay ahead.

Ali said, “Despite our attempts to dissuade him, he remained adamant.”

On Sunday (18), Sharif declared a nationwide day of mourning in honour of the victims who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Local media reports indicate that the number of Pakistani individuals on board the ill-fated boat could be as many as 300.

“The devastating news has left us in deep sorrow,” said Ali.

“He had a special place as the dearest among the siblings to his mother, so we made the difficult decision not to immediately inform her of his passing.

“Instead, we have conveyed to her that he has sustained injuries. We simply can’t muster enough courage to speak the truth to her.”

(AFP)