Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

GP receptionist sentenced for leaking patient records

Arman Vyas, 23, admitted accessing medical records and said that he had taken screenshots to ‘impress his friends’

GP receptionist sentenced for leaking patient records

Vyas pleaded guilty at Glasgow sheriff court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

iStockphoto
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasDec 27, 2024
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

A Glasgow GP receptionist has been sentenced after illegally accessing and sharing confidential patient records on social media in what a sheriff called a "deeply concerning" breach of trust.

Arman Vyas, 23, a University of Stirling student, worked at two medical practices where he had access to more than 15,000 patient records. He took screenshots of sensitive medical information and shared them on Snapchat, even showing one patient's private records at a bar, reported the Times.

The court heard that Vyas targeted specific individuals, including a doctor and his daughter, and in one case added mocking comments to a patient's intimate medical details before sharing them. His actions came to light when someone contacted one of his victims on Instagram to alert them about their leaked medical information.

Sheriff Louise Arrol KC rejected Vyas's claims of naivety, telling him: "I do not accept that someone with your intellect didn't know the importance of this information... You are at university, which makes it more bizarre and highly vindictive."

His defence lawyer claimed Vyas "didn't quite understand the seriousness or that it was illegal" and was "trying to impress his friends." However, the sheriff dismissed these explanations as insufficient, noting she could find "no motivation other than mindless" behaviour.

The impact on victims was severe, with one stating that Vyas's actions had "ruined her" and left her feeling "devastated and embarrassed." Another became anxious after witnessing him "bragging" about his access to medical records at a Glasgow bar.

Narrowly avoiding jail, Vyas received a 20-week electronic tag with a night-time curfew and two years of supervision. He was also handed a three-year non-harassment order preventing contact with his victims. Sheriff Arrol noted he had come "as close as a first offender can be to a custodial sentence."

arman vyasglasgow sheriff courtmedical recordspatient records

Related News

Polar Preet
News

Polar Preet takes on 'impossible' solo North Pole challenge

Renowned Pakistani writer Bapsi Sidhwa passes away
News

Renowned Pakistani writer Bapsi Sidhwa passes away

Manmohan Singh: The scholar who unlocked India's economy
News

Manmohan Singh: The scholar who unlocked India's economy

More For You

Heritage sites battle against wild weather, warns National Trust

Waves crash over the lighthouse at the end of the breakwater on December 18, 2024 in Newhaven, England.

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Heritage sites battle against wild weather, warns National Trust

BRITAIN's beloved historic sites are taking a beating from increasingly erratic weather, according to a new report from the National Trust.

The conservation charity's yearly weather review paints a worrying picture for 2024, with storms, floods and unusual temperatures affecting properties across England and Wales, reported the BBC.

Keep ReadingShow less
India lose five after Smith's heroics put Australia in charge

Steve Smith celebrates after reaching his century

Jono Searle/AAP Image via REUTERS

India lose five after Smith's heroics put Australia in charge

AUSTRALIA's fiery pace attack destroyed India's top order on Friday (27) to put them in the driving seat of the fourth Test after they set a daunting first innings target on the back of Steve Smith's 34th Test century.

The visitors were 164-5 at the close on day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, still 310 runs adrift after Australia was out for 474 soon after lunch, buoyed by Smith's stylish 140.

Keep ReadingShow less
The best of south Asian entertainment in 2024

Manjummel Boys

The best of south Asian entertainment in 2024

WHETHER it was sleeper film successes, comebacks, breakout performances, taboo-busting projects, new horizons being crossed or unexpected collaborations, 2024 was a year full of surprises.

It brought us outstanding TV shows, dynamic dramas, fantastic films, superb songs, and a constant stream of creativity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manmohan-Singh-Getty

Known for his quiet and measured approach, Singh served as prime minister for two terms and is credited with steering the country towards significant economic reforms and growth. (Photo: Getty Images)

Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh dies at 92

INDIA's former prime minister, Manmohan Singh, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. The first Sikh to hold the office, Singh was being treated for age-related health issues. He was admitted to a hospital after a sudden loss of consciousness, where he later died.

Singh was widely regarded as one of India's most accomplished leaders. Known for his quiet and measured approach, he served as prime minister for two terms and is credited with steering the country towards significant economic reforms and growth.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nigel-Farage-Getty

Nigel Farage called the milestone a 'historic moment.' (Photo: Getty Images)

Reform UK membership surpasses Conservative Party for the first time

MEMBERSHIP of the Reform UK party has surpassed that of the Conservative Party for the first time, the party announced on Thursday.

Nigel Farage, Reform UK leader and a key figure in the Brexit movement, called the milestone a "historic moment."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications