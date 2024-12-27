GP receptionist sentenced for leaking patient records

Eastern Eye celebrates the most remarkable moments of 2024 with the annual Eye Spy Awards, giving extra points for impact.

Best Film: Manjummel Boys– The Malayalam film industry had an extraordinary year, producing super hits across diverse genres. This record-breaking film, based on a real incident, became the highest-grossing film in the industry’s history. The survival thriller followed a group of friends who venture into restricted caves, leading to a race against time when one falls into a deep hole. Blending survival and friendship, the film featured outstanding performances, gripping tension, and innovative storytelling.

Best Actress (Film): Kani Kusruti (All We Imagine As Light) – The talented Indian actress had an exceptional year, excelling in web serials and the acclaimed film Girls Will Be Girls. Her standout performance came in All We Imagine As Light, which won a prestigious award at the Cannes Film Festival. Portraying a nurse abandoned by her husband and struggling in an unforgiving city, Kusruti delivered a magnetic performance that conveyed profound human emotions with subtlety and grace.

Best Actor (Film): Jason Patel (Unicorns)– Patel delivered a breakout performance in the British film Unicorns. Playing a dazzling drag queen who falls in love with a single father (Ben Hardy), Patel captivated audiences with his portrayal of a character navigating dual lives. The young British Asian actor’s nuanced performance earned rave reviews and deserves recognition during awards season.

Best TV Series: Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum– This romantic drama stood out by exploring how two opposites can complete each other. With relatable human emotions, the hit series connected with audiences across generations worldwide. Lead actors Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa delivered standout performances that brought the story to life.

Best Actor (Television): Fahad Mustafa (Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum)– After nearly a decade focused on producing and acting in films, the actor made a triumphant return to drama serials with a perfectly pitched performance. His portrayal of a polar opposite partner showcased his depth as an actor and was a key reason for the show’s success.

Best Actress (Television): Archie Panjabi (Under The Bridge)– It was another exceptional year for women on television, with powerful performances across diverse projects. British actress Archie Panjabi delivered a standout performance as a grieving mother in the true crime drama Under The Bridge, based on the murder of a Canadian teenager. Critics and audiences alike praised her for tackling such an emotionally demanding role, balancing the heartbreak of losing her daughter with the pursuit of justice and the search for a path forward through forgiveness.

Best Web Series: Panchayat – The village-set Hindi drama has been a hidden gem on streaming platforms since its debut in 2020. Unlike many shows that lose momentum over time, the Amazon Prime comedy-drama has consistently improved with each season, including its third instalment in 2024. Exceptional writing and stellar performances demonstrated how a series could tackle hardhitting issues in a way that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Best Actor (Web): Manoj Bajpayee (Killer Soup)– The black crime comedy Killer Soup may have divided audiences, but one aspect universally praised was the standout performances. Manoj Bajpayee played a dual role – a husband targeted for murder by his wife and the doppelgänger lover she wants to replace him with. Bajpayee brought both contrasting characters to life with ease, navigating the series’ twists seamlessly and delivering memorable chemistry alongside Konkona Sen Sharma.

Best Actress (Web): Ambika Mod (One Day) – British Asian actress Ambika Mod earned global acclaim for her remarkable performance in the Netflix series One Day. In this adaptation of the 2009 novel, she played a multi-layered lead role in the story of two individuals who meet on the same day every year over two decades. Mod delivered a masterful performance, effortlessly conveying a wide range of emotions, from comedy and romance to profound depth.

Best Theatre Play: Vitamin D – British Asian theatre saw several outstanding productions this year, but Vitamin D stood out with its thought-provoking narrative. Returning for another run, the play showcased all the hallmarks of great theatre. It told the story of a divorced young woman struggling to be understood by those around her, blending comedy, emotion, and a powerful message. The production beautifully tackled themes such as divorce, mental health, isolation, family, friendship, and the quest for belonging in an increasingly judgmental world.

Best Singer: Diljit Dosanjh – Diljit Dosanjh had an extraordinary year, marked by a recordbreaking world tour with sold-out arena shows worldwide, including a guest appearance from Ed Sheeran. The unstoppable superstar pushed Punjabi music into new territories through international collaborations and a historic appearance on The Tonight Show. Alongside delivering hit singles, Dosanjh contributed music to major films and earned acclaim for his performance in the title role of the musical Amar Singh Chamkila.

Best Album: Brat by Charli XCX – The blockbuster album Brat was so impactful that it sparked a ‘brat summer’ movement, inspiring social media trends, fashion statements, and a celebration of girl power. The album’s superb tracks even made their way onto Barack Obama’s playlist. Connecting with listeners across generations, the album cemented Charli XCX as one of the most significant artists of her time. Unsurprisingly, it earned her seven Grammy nominations, including Best Album.

Best Song: Blockbuster– The popular Pakistani TV show Coke Studio has consistently delivered iconic tracks, and Blockbuster proudly continued that tradition. Faris Shafi, Umair Butt, and Gharwi Group combined diverse influences to create a catchy song with cross-generational appeal. Unlike many hits propelled by superstar singers, Blockbuster stood out purely for its exceptional composition.

Best Concert: The Orchestral Qawwali Project – The UK live music scene thrived this year, from small independent shows to blockbuster arena concerts headlined by global superstars. However, few performances matched the artistry, originality, and cultural richness of The Orchestral Qawwali Project at the Royal Albert Hall. This British group collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Choir, and worldclass dancers to deliver a mesmerising show. It connected with cross-cultural audiences in a uniquely profound way.

Best Music Producer: AR Rahman – The legendary AR Rahman had another outstanding year, delivering exceptional music across diverse languages, from Tamil cinema to the Bollywood film Amar Singh Chamkila. Even when the films underperformed, Rahman’s compositions maintained their high quality, showcasing his incredible range as a composer. He also broke new ground by using AI to revive the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed, with the permission of their families, further cementing his reputation as a trailblazer in the music industry.

Best Comedian: Vir Das – Vir Das made history this year as the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards. He continued his reign as India’s most successful English-language stand-up comedian, performing to sell-out arenas worldwide. Beyond delivering brilliant comedy, Das showcased fearlessness by tackling challenging and thought-provoking subjects, both on stage and on social media.

Best Documentary: Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case– This gripping true-crime Netflix documentary, released in the final week of 2023, unravelled the shocking tale of a sleepy village in Kerala that became the centre of attention when a housewife was accused of six murders. Featuring witness testimony from close family members and police, it chronicled the story of a duplicitous woman who carried out a killing spree over several years before being apprehended.

Best Social Media Star: Saloni Gaur – In a crowded field of social media comedians, Saloni Gaur stood out in 2024 with her prolific output, exceptional talent, and unmatched humour. While many struggled to create engaging content, Gaur consistently delivered a barrage of brilliant reels that showcased her skills as both a gifted performer and a sharp comedy writer. Her work brought much-needed laughter during challenging times.

Best Dance Show: Mehek – Dance enthusiasts were treated to remarkable performances in 2024, from solo showcases to grand productions like Akram Khan’s Gigenis. However, Mehek stood out for its exceptional performance quality, originality, and technical mastery. Indian Kathak icon Aditi Mangaldas collaborated with British dance maestro Aakash Odedra to deliver a visually stunning show. The production broke new ground with its daringly crafted love story between an older woman and a younger man.