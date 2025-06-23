Skip to content
Government launches urgent national maternity care probe

Wes Streeting issued an apology to families who have suffered preventable harm

Black women nearly three times more likely to die during childbirth compared to white women, while Asian mothers face double the risk. (Photo for representation: iStock)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJun 23, 2025
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
HEALTH SECRETARY Wes Streeting has ordered an immediate nationwide probe into England's maternity services following a string of NHS scandals that have cost the lives of hundreds of mothers and babies.

The fast-track investigation will focus on the country's poorest-performing maternity and baby care units, with findings expected by December 2025, the BBC reported.

Streeting on Monday (23) issued an apology to families who have suffered preventable harm and said urgent action was needed.

"We must act - and we must act now," he declared, after meeting parents who lost children in various NHS maternity disasters.

The health secretary promised the inquiry would "make sure these families get the truth and the accountability they deserve" and ensure "no parent or baby is ever let down again".

The investigation comes amid alarming statistics showing maternal death rates have worsened dramatically. Government data revealed that between 2009 and 2022, maternal mortality increased by 27 per cent, and even after accounting for Covid deaths, there was still a 10 per cent rise.

Official figures exposed stark racial inequalities, with black women nearly three times more likely to die during childbirth compared to white women, while Asian mothers face double the risk. Despite a 2017 government pledge to cut maternal deaths by half between 2010 and 2025, the opposite has happened.

The probe will be split into two sections. The first will examine up to 10 of the most troubling maternity and newborn units to provide answers to affected families as quickly as possible.

University Hospitals Sussex and Leeds Teaching Hospitals have already been confirmed for investigation, though it remains unclear whether these will be part of the 10 units or separate cases.

The second phase will take a broader view of the entire maternity system, combining lessons from previous investigations to create national improvements across all NHS maternity services.

At Morecambe Bay between 2004 and 2013, mothers and babies died unnecessarily due to what investigators called a "dysfunctional culture" with poor clinical skills and failure to learn from mistakes. The Shrewsbury and Telford scandal saw more than 200 mothers and babies who could have survived with better care, according to a 2022 investigation.

In another case, at least 45 babies might have lived if given proper treatment at East Kent, a review found in October 2022.

Meanwhile, an ongoing review at Nottingham examining around 2,500 cases is set to be the largest maternity scandal investigation yet.

Adding to concerns, inspectors found that not a single one of 131 maternity units checked in 2024 received the highest safety rating.

Dr Clea Harmer from baby loss charity Sands called the national investigation "much-needed and long-overdue", stressing the need for "lasting systemic change".

Rhiannon Davies, who lost her daughter Kate at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust in 2009, welcomed the inquiry but argued it should cover the entire UK, not just England.

Anne Kavanagh from Irwin Mitchell solicitors, representing many affected families, said the scandals "all pointed to deep-rooted problems nationally" and stressed the need for decisive action.

She warned that "sadly many recommendations from previous reports and investigations had not been fully implemented, missing crucial opportunities to improve patient safety and learn from mistakes".

The government has also announced plans for an anti-discrimination programme aimed at addressing the unequal treatment of black, Asian and other underserved communities in maternity care.

Streeting acknowledged that while most births are safe and the majority of NHS staff want the best outcomes, "it's clear something is going wrong".

"What they have experienced is devastating – deeply painful stories of trauma, loss, and a lack of basic compassion – caused by failures in NHS maternity care that should never have happened," he said of the bereaved families.

The investigation will begin this summer, with affected families given a voice in how the inquiry is conducted.

Sir Sajid Javid leads commission 'tackling social divisions'

Sir Sajid Javid (Photo by Tom Nicholson-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sir Sajid Javid leads commission 'tackling social divisions'

A cross-party group has been formed to tackle the deep divisions that sparked last summer's riots across England. The new commission will be led by former Tory minister Sir Sajid Javid and ex-Labour MP Jon Cruddas.

The Independent Commission on Community and Cohesion has backing from both prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and Tory leader Kemi Badenoch. It brings together 19 experts from different political parties and walks of life.

​Masum

Masum was seen on CCTV trying to steer the pram away and, when she refused to go with him, stabbed her multiple times before walking away and boarding a bus. (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

West Yorkshire Police

Habibur Masum convicted of murdering estranged wife in front of baby

A MAN who stabbed his estranged wife to death in Bradford in front of their baby has been convicted of murder.

Habibur Masum, 26, attacked 27-year-old Kulsuma Akter in broad daylight on April 6, 2024, stabbing her more than 25 times while she pushed their seven-month-old son in a pram. The baby was not harmed.

Air India flight crash
Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating flight AI-171 to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12.
Getty Images

India declines UN investigator’s participation in Air India crash probe: Report

INDIA has declined a request from the United Nations aviation agency to allow one of its investigators to observe the probe into the Air India crash that killed 260 people in Ahmedabad on June 12, Reuters reported, citing two senior sources familiar with the matter.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) had offered to provide assistance by sending one of its investigators, following the crash of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner earlier this month. It was an unusual move, as ICAO typically deploys investigators only upon request from the country leading the investigation.

Anna Wintour

Wintour’s style of leadership earned her the nickname “Nuclear Wintour”

Getty Images

Anna Wintour steps down as editor of US Vogue after 37 years

Key points

  • Anna Wintour steps down as editor of US Vogue after 37 years
  • She will remain Vogue’s global editorial director and hold senior roles at Condé Nast
  • Wintour transformed US Vogue into a global fashion authority
  • The 75-year-old has received numerous honours, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom

End of an era at US Vogue

Anna Wintour has stepped down as the editor of US Vogue, bringing to a close a 37-year tenure that redefined the publication and saw her become one of the most influential figures in global fashion.

The announcement was made on Thursday (26 June) during a staff meeting in New York. Wintour, 75, will no longer oversee the day-to-day editorial operations of Vogue’s US edition. However, she will continue to serve as Vogue’s global editorial director and Condé Nast’s chief content officer, maintaining senior leadership roles across the company.

Post Office scandal trials 'unlikely before 2028'

FILE PHOTO: A Post Office van parked outside the venue for the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry at Aldwych House on January 11, 2024 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Post Office scandal trials 'unlikely before 2028'

THE people responsible for the Post Office Horizon scandal may not face trial until 2028, according to the senior police officer leading the investigation.

Commander Stephen Clayman has said that the process is taking longer because police are now looking at a wider group of people, not just those directly involved in decisions about the faulty Horizon computer system, reported the Telegraph.

