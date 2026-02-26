Labour faces challenge from Reform and Greens in Gorton and Denton by-election

POLLS opened on Thursday in a by-election seen as a test for the Labour party, amid signs of growing support for hard-right and left-wing parties in England, as the two-party system faces pressure.

A defeat would add to the challenges facing prime minister Keir Starmer, who has faced questions over how long he can remain in office.

Labour has held the Manchester suburb of Gorton and Denton for decades and secured almost 51 per cent of the vote there in the July 2024 general election that brought Starmer to power.

Less than two years later, the party is in a three-way contest with Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, and the Greens, led by Zack Polanski.

The contest indicates voters may be looking to smaller parties to address issues such as the cost of living and irregular immigration ahead of the next general election, due in 2029.

“It illustrates how the two main parties are losing so much support at the minute,” University of Manchester politics lecturer Louise Thompson told AFP, referring to Labour and the main opposition Conservatives.

“It could be a real sign that they are in a lot of danger.”

Starmer, whose five predecessors as prime minister were Conservatives dating back to 2010, described the by-election as “a battle of values”.

He told parliament on Wednesday that Reform offered only “grievance and division” and accused its candidate of saying that “anyone who isn't white cannot be English”.

Starmer also criticised the Greens’ support for legalising drugs, calling it “reprehensible”.

Polanski responded to similar remarks from Starmer earlier in the week by calling Labour “vile”.

The vote was triggered by the resignation of former Labour MP Andrew Gwynne on health grounds.

Matt Goodwin, a 44-year-old political scientist, is seeking to become Reform’s ninth MP in the 650-seat parliament.

Hannah Spencer, a 34-year-old plumber and trainee plasterer, is standing for the Greens. She hopes the party’s pro-Palestinian stance will appeal to the constituency’s 28 per cent Muslim population.

Local councillor Angeliki Stogia was selected as Labour’s candidate after the party’s ruling body blocked the candidacy of Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, who is popular among left-wing activists.

Burnham’s attempt to return to parliament was seen as a possible step towards a leadership challenge to Starmer from the party’s centre-right.

Earlier this month, Starmer faced calls to resign following controversy over his appointment of an associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as Britain’s ambassador to Washington.

The envoy, Peter Mandelson, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he leaked sensitive financial information to Epstein while serving as a minister more than a decade ago.

Starmer has also faced criticism over policy reversals, and polls indicate he is the most unpopular British prime minister since such surveys began.

A win in the by-election could reduce pressure on his leadership before elections in Scotland, Wales and London in May, which pollsters say could be difficult for Labour.

(With inputs from agencies)