Show of family unity at Gopi Hinduja’s funeral





Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja’s funeral at Chiltern Crematorium in Buckinghamshire on Friday (4), followed by a memorial service at the Raffles Hotel at the Old War Office in Whitehall, marked an historic moment for the Indian community in the UK.

Gopi or GP, as he was called, died on 4 November, aged 84, two years after his elder brother, Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, who passed away, aged 87, on 17 May 2023.

OWO Ballroom packed for memorial for Gopi Hinduja.

They headed the Hinduja empire, which was valued in the Eastern Eye Asian Rich List last year at £34.5bn, making them the wealthiest – and a very influential – family in the land. They are likely to retain their number one position in the next list due out on 21 November.

In emotional and tearful tributes, Hinduja family members vowed to remain united and honour the legacy bequeathed to them by SP and Gopi.

At OWO Ballroom, Sri Prakash Lohia.

Significantly, SP’s daughter, Shanu Hinduja, who came with her younger sister, Vinoo, addressed the question of family unity at the memorial service which was packed with some 500 people in the chandelier-lit ballroom of the Raffles.

“Families are made of many colours, moments of joy and warmth, but also different perspectives,” remarked Shanu. “Uncle GP taught me that those differences are not divisions. They are part of what makes a family (strong). Expressing our thoughts, understanding each other and respecting each other’s views is not what you call division. It’s what you call acceptance of togetherness, and this was the greatness of both SP and GP that allowed each of us as family members to express our views and be accepted for who we are.”

Swami Chidanand Saraswati at the memorial service.

“We cannot change his loss but I will honour him by keeping his spirit alive,” pledged Shanu. “I want to assure all of you that the era of SP and GP may have come to an end today but we have all learned from them and will continue to practise what they have taught us, and always remember that togetherness and love also come by understanding each other’s thoughts. Life is a lesson, and we’re here learning from each other.”

At Chiltern Crematorium, the Milton Chapel took no more than 400, seated and standing, so that an overflow tent for another 100 was required. Despite the 9am start, family and friends had come at short notice from all over the world. The service was led by Dr M N Nandakumara, executive director of the Bhavan, who recited verses from the Bhagavad Gita.

Nitin Mukesh singing songs on Zoom during the memorial.

Pujya Chidanand Saraswati had rushed over from India, as had Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati.

Those who had come to bid farewell included Surinder Arora, chairman of the Arora Group; Lakshmi Mittal’s younger brother, Pramod; Lord Rami Ranger; and Lord and Lady Loomba.

Sanjay Hinduja during the memorial.

Gopi’s daughter, Rita Chhabria, referred to the trees outside ablaze with autumn colours: “It feels almost poetic that this final journey begins in his favourite season, autumn. He loved this time of the year when the trees change colour, when green turns gently into red, orange and yellow, symbolising transformation, grace and continuity. Just as nature transitions with beauty and purpose, my father, too, leaves us after a life that was full, radiant and meaningful.”

She said that Tuesday, when her father passed away, was “also an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar. Perhaps it was the Almighty’s way of calling him home on a day and in a season he cherished the most.

Hinduja family members meet those who attended memorial service.

“Dad, you will forever be my guiding light. You have left behind, not just an empire, but a way of life, one built on faith, generosity and love. We will carry forward your light, just as the colours of autumn carry forward the promise of spring.”

In the ballroom, Sanjay Hinduja, who has been chairman of Gulf Oil International and is now probably the first among equals in the third generation, said: “Over the past four days, we have received thousands of letters, emails, WhatsApp messages describing dad’s business acumen, calling him a titan of industry, and he truly was. But those who knew him closely knew that dad’s greatness went far beyond just business. He was, above all, a man of family, heart and music.

“Reading through the messages these past few days, I have come to realise how deeply he touched lives in the Indian community. Many have called him a bridge between India and the United Kingdom. Dad tirelessly helped build genuine respect for India in the UK.

“You have heard (his saying), ‘Next to impossible is possible.’”

At Chilterns, mourners meet Hinduja family members.

Sanjay mentioned the £1bn conversion of the Old War Office into the luxurious Raffles Hotel, which Gopi considered an enduring legacy.

“These past few days, we have experienced grief that runs deep, where his absence seems unbearable, but I know that he would not want us to be broken. Instead, he would probably tell us to sing a Bollywood song.”

Which is exactly what happened.

On a Zoom link from India, the playback singer Nitin Mukesh sang two golden oldies rendered famous by his legendary father, Mukesh (Chand Mathur) – Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisaar from Anari (1959), and O Janewale Ho Sake To Laut Ke Aana from Bandini (1963).

And in a short film about Gopi’s life, there was a clip of Mera Joota Hai Japani from the Raj Kapoor starrer, Shree 420 (1955).

At the funeral, a screen showed photographs of people who had figured in Gopi’s life – SP, of course, and other family members, plus Sadhguru, Sir Sadiq Khan, Boris Johnson (clutching a goodie bag after a Diwali party), former Tory ministers Philip Hammond and Gavin Williams, Manmohan Singh, Rishi Sunak, Narendra Modi, and many others.

Speakers, introduced by Gopi’s son-in-law, Prakash Chhabria, included his brother, Prakash Hinduja; his son, Dheeraj Hinduja; and granddaughters, Gayatri Chhabria and Vedika Hinduja.

Dheeraj, who is chairman of Ashok Leyland, which Gopi considered the Hinduja flagship, said: “Family unity for him was paramount. We are deeply aware of the void dad leaves behind. His absence will be felt every day, but his spirit, his teachings and his example will continue to guide and inspire us.”

Prakash said: “We worked side by side, building our business and families together.”

The memorial was organised by Ashok Hinduja’s daughter, Satya Hinduja, and hosted by the former foreign office minister, Lord Tariq Ahmad, a close family friend.

Autumn was Gopi's favourite season.

In the evening, Ashok spoke at the memorial: “Together with SP, he took the reins of our family business and nurtured it into what it is today. GP was a visionary thinking beyond convention, building enduring foundations for growth. He firmly believed that lasting relationships are the true pillars of success. Banking and finance may run in our family’s DNA, but GP gave it most exceptional expression, though he never attended a business school. He was unquestionably the finest student at the ‘University of Life’.”

Cherie Blair was at the memorial as was Sir Anwar Pervez, who has this year celebrated his own 90th birthday, plus the 50th of Bestway, the company he founded.

In his eulogy, Sri Prakash Lohia, chairman of Indorama Corporation, who walked with Gopi in St James’s Park, said: “I was always struck by his humility, despite all he has achieved, and we all know how much he achieved. He remained grounded, kind and deeply human. Helping others was not occasional. It was simply who he was.”

Those who came to the memorial left with a small goody bag, containing a representation of the God Krishna and two laddoos.