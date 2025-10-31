Skip to content
Google to give free Gemini AI access to all Reliance Jio users

The 18-month plan aims to fast-track AI adoption in India

reliance-walt-disney-merger-india
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo: Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 31, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
GOOGLE will offer 18-month free access to its Gemini AI service for all 505 million telecom users of India's Reliance Jio, a tie-up that follows similar freebies from rivals including OpenAI to boost adoption in the world's most populous nation.

The move also comes weeks after Google committed to invest $15 billion (£11.7bn) in AI infrastructure capacity in India, its biggest investment yet in the critical South Asian market.

AI apps have exploded in popularity in recent months in India, prompting authorities this month to propose sweeping rules for AI and social media firms to clearly label AI-generated content to tackle the spread of deepfakes and misinformation.

With nearly one billion internet users, India has been a go-to market for global tech firms to boost their subscriber base and harvest data for improving their services.

The Gemini offer will give Jio users free access to the advanced model of the AI app, two terabytes of cloud storage, and its image and video generation models, in an 18-month offering that is otherwise priced at Rs 35,100 (£311). The companies on Thursday (30) also announced AI partnerships that targeted Indian businesses.

The free AI plan rollout will begin with early access for 18-to-25-year-old users on certain telecom plans, and will expand to include every Jio customer nationwide "in the shortest time possible," Reliance said in a statement.

Google already offers Gemini AI Pro free for a year for students in India, while rival Perplexity is offering free access to its premium plan to Indian users through a tie-up with mobile carrier Bharti Airtel. On Tuesday (29), OpenAI too offered year-long free access to its ChatGPT Go plan to users in India starting November.

Such moves mirror the early playbook of streaming firms to boost adoption in India, when the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime partnered with telecom players to bundle their paid offerings with monthly data plans.

