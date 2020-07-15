Trending Now

Google buys 7.7 per cent of Reliance’s digital unit for $4.5 billion


FILE PHOTO: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, arrives with his wife Nita Ambani to address the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai, India July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
FILE PHOTO: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, arrives with his wife Nita Ambani to address the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai, India July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

INDIA’s Reliance Industries on Wednesday (15) said Alphabet Inc’s Google will buy a 7.7 per cent stake in its digital unit for $4.5 billion, winning the backing of another US tech giant after Facebook Inc in late April.

With Google’s investment, strategic and financial investors have committed a total of  $20.22 billion in the last few months, Reliance chairman and billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani said at the company’s annual shareholders meeting hosted via a webcast.

Google’s investment in Jio Platforms is at a valuation of  $58.01 billion for the digital platform, the company said in a statement.

The unit houses music and movie apps but its mainstay is telecoms firm Jio Infocomm – India’s largest mobile carrier with more than 387 million users.

The Reliance-Google announcement comes just days after Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said his company would invest $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years through equity deals and tie-ups.

The deal with Google will bolster Reliance’s lofty tech ambitions, such as building smart homes, using solutions similar to Amazon.com Inc’s Alexa voice assistant, connected cars and security systems.

The investment arms of chipmakers Qualcomm Inc’s and Intel Corp have also bought stakes in Jio Platforms this month, at a time India is preparing to auction 5G airwaves to telecoms service providers.

Prestige
My Laundress
stock

Most Popular

Will The Girl On The Train remake get a direct-to-digital release? Here’s what Avinash Tiwary has to say

Google buys 7.7 per cent of Reliance's digital unit for $4.5 billion

Multinational law firm Clifford Chance sets gender, ethnicity and LGBTQ+ inclusion targets

Adhyayan Summan denies the reports of being a part of Bigg Boss 14

Pakistan need to give Fawad Alam a second chance to revive his Test career: Ramiz Raja