Google blocks 224 Android apps after ad fraud scheme hits millions worldwide

Highlights
- More than 38 million downloads across 228 countries and territories
- Cybersecurity firm HUMAN uncovered large-scale fraud campaign dubbed SlopAds
- Apps disguised on Google Play Store and fake ad pages
- US, India and Brazil hardest hit by fraudulent traffic
- Google continues crackdown following recent security breaches
38 million downloads linked to fraudulent apps
Google has removed 224 Android apps after investigators uncovered a vast advertising fraud scheme. The operation, named SlopAds, involved apps that had been downloaded more than 38 million times across 228 countries and territories.
The discovery was made by the Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team at cybersecurity company HUMAN, which confirmed that the apps were designed to manipulate online advertising systems by generating fake ad views and clicks.
How the scam worked
Many of the apps appeared legitimate when installed directly from the Google Play Store. Others were distributed via ads that led to fake download pages. Once installed, the apps carried out hidden instructions.
According to HUMAN’s report, the apps used steganography to conceal malicious code within images and then created hidden web views to open scam-controlled sites. These sites generated fraudulent ad impressions and clicks, tricking advertisers into paying for traffic that never existed.
Global impact of SlopAds
At its peak, the campaign accounted for 2.3 billion ad bid requests each day. The United States was the worst affected, with 30 per cent of fraudulent traffic, followed by India at 10 per cent and Brazil at 7 per cent.
Investigators also found hundreds of promotional domains and servers linked to the scheme, suggesting that those behind it intended to expand the operation even further.
Google under pressure
This crackdown comes during a challenging period for Google’s security teams. Earlier this month, the company confirmed a major data breach affecting Gmail users and issued a critical update to patch an Android vulnerability that allowed hackers to seize control of devices.
With services spanning 219 countries and territories, Google’s global reach makes it an attractive target for fraudsters seeking to exploit its platforms and users.