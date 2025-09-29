Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Google blocks 224 Android apps after ad fraud scheme hits millions worldwide

Banned apps expose fresh security lapses

Google

Many of the apps appeared legitimate when installed directly from the Google Play Store

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 29, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • More than 38 million downloads across 228 countries and territories
  • Cybersecurity firm HUMAN uncovered large-scale fraud campaign dubbed SlopAds

  • Apps disguised on Google Play Store and fake ad pages
  • US, India and Brazil hardest hit by fraudulent traffic
  • Google continues crackdown following recent security breaches

38 million downloads linked to fraudulent apps

Google has removed 224 Android apps after investigators uncovered a vast advertising fraud scheme. The operation, named SlopAds, involved apps that had been downloaded more than 38 million times across 228 countries and territories.

The discovery was made by the Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team at cybersecurity company HUMAN, which confirmed that the apps were designed to manipulate online advertising systems by generating fake ad views and clicks.

How the scam worked

Many of the apps appeared legitimate when installed directly from the Google Play Store. Others were distributed via ads that led to fake download pages. Once installed, the apps carried out hidden instructions.

According to HUMAN’s report, the apps used steganography to conceal malicious code within images and then created hidden web views to open scam-controlled sites. These sites generated fraudulent ad impressions and clicks, tricking advertisers into paying for traffic that never existed.

Global impact of SlopAds

At its peak, the campaign accounted for 2.3 billion ad bid requests each day. The United States was the worst affected, with 30 per cent of fraudulent traffic, followed by India at 10 per cent and Brazil at 7 per cent.

Investigators also found hundreds of promotional domains and servers linked to the scheme, suggesting that those behind it intended to expand the operation even further.

Google under pressure

This crackdown comes during a challenging period for Google’s security teams. Earlier this month, the company confirmed a major data breach affecting Gmail users and issued a critical update to patch an Android vulnerability that allowed hackers to seize control of devices.

With services spanning 219 countries and territories, Google’s global reach makes it an attractive target for fraudsters seeking to exploit its platforms and users.

androiddata breachunited statesindiaplay storegoogle

Related News

UK steps in with £1.5bn lifeline for Jaguar Land Rover
Business

UK steps in with £1.5bn lifeline for Jaguar Land Rover

Pakistan Airlines
Business

Pakistan Airlines to resume UK flights after five-year ban

More For You

Andhra minister urges UK investors as India looks beyond US tech market
Nara Lokesh
Nara Lokesh

Andhra minister urges UK investors as India looks beyond US tech market

THE punitive 50 per cent tariffs plus annual $100,000 (£74,100) H-1B visa charges for IT workers from India imposed by US president Donald Trump offer an opportunity for the country to find new markets, an influential minister from India said at a business summit in London last week.

Nara Lokesh is minister for information technology in Andhra Pradesh and the son of the south Indian state’s chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party helped give Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a governing majority in the Indian parliament.

Keep ReadingShow less
Swati Dhingra

Dhingra was one of two members of the nine-member MPC who voted this month to cut the Bank of England’s benchmark Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points.

Dhingra urges quicker BoE rate cuts as inflation pressures ease

BANK OF ENGLAND Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Swati Dhingra said Britain’s high inflation is expected to ease and the central bank should move faster in reducing borrowing costs.

“The effects of the shocks driving the UK’s current high inflation relative to Europe will fade, and thus, we should not be overly cautious about cutting interest rates,” Dhingra wrote in a column for The Times on Friday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Why psychological safety matters in today’s workplaces

Satya Nadella put empathy at the core of Microsoft’s revival, transforming the company into one of the world’s most admired corporations

Why psychological safety matters in today’s workplaces

PSYCHOLOGICAL safety is a term that may ring a bell for most people and even if it did, few understand what it means – yet embracing the concept in workplaces brings benefits and leads to improved outcomes.

A week-long initiative by Pearn Kandola – which works with organisations on diversity, equity and inclusion – aims to raise awareness and bust misconceptions about the concept.

Keep ReadingShow less
‘Silence becomes a survival tactic in toxic work cultures’

A narrow focus on gender or black–white dynamics leaves Asian professionals overlooked in workplace diversity debates

‘Silence becomes a survival tactic in toxic work cultures’

ACROSS the UK, US, and Europe, we are seeing a political and corporate pushback against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Critics dismiss them as “identity politics” or as costly distractions. Some of this critique has validity – too many programmes have been tokenistic, more about slogans than substance.

Keep ReadingShow less
Labubu

Officials are concerned that unsuspecting parents could buy unsafe counterfeits as gifts

Getty Images

Parents warned ahead of Christmas as fake Labubu dolls make up 90% of £3.5m toy seizures

Highlights

  • Counterfeit Labubu dolls account for most seized fake toys worth £3.5m
  • Three-quarters failed safety tests, including toxic chemicals and choking hazards
  • Authorities warn parents ahead of Christmas shopping rush

Counterfeit crisis at UK border

Authorities have revealed that fake Labubu dolls make up 90% of the £3.5 million worth of counterfeit toys intercepted at the UK border this year. Out of 259,000 counterfeit items seized, around 236,000 were fake versions of the popular monster character created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung.

The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) warned that three-quarters of the seized toys failed critical safety tests, with some containing banned chemicals linked to cancer and others posing choking risks.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us