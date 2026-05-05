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Police arrest two in memorial wall arson case in Golders Green

The incident took place on April 27 in Golders Green, an area with a large Jewish community. It followed arson attacks on Jewish targets, including ambulances belonging to Jewish volunteer emergency service.

Golders Green

Photographs are attached to a memorial wall, dedicated both to the victims of the October 7 attacks in Israel and Iranians killed in recent protests in Iran, on Limes Avenue in Golders Green.

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 05, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
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POLICE have arrested two people in connection with an arson attack on a memorial wall in north London.

A 46-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested on Monday on suspicion of arson, police said in a statement. Counter-terrorism officers are leading the investigation.

The wall contains pictures of protesters allegedly killed by the Iranian state in January, the statement added.

The incident took place on April 27 in Golders Green, an area with a large Jewish community. It followed arson attacks on Jewish targets, including ambulances belonging to Jewish volunteer emergency service Hatzola, which were torched last month.

ALSO READ: Essa Suleiman charged as UK raises terror alert after north London stabbing attack

Police have said they are investigating possible Iran links to the attacks.

The stabbing of two Jewish men in the same area last week has raised concerns about safety, prompting the government to raise the national terrorism threat level to "severe" from "substantial".

Counter-terrorism officers in London are working on a number of investigations into incidents in northwest London since the ambulance attack in March, police said on Monday.

A total of 30 arrests have been made and nine people have been charged since the March incident, in what police described as "the most intensive set of community operations it has ever run", the statement said.

arson attackcounter-terrorismgolders greenhatzolalondon police

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