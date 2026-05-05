Police arrest two in memorial wall arson case in Golders Green

POLICE have arrested two people in connection with an arson attack on a memorial wall in north London.

A 46-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested on Monday on suspicion of arson, police said in a statement. Counter-terrorism officers are leading the investigation.

The wall contains pictures of protesters allegedly killed by the Iranian state in January, the statement added.

The incident took place on April 27 in Golders Green, an area with a large Jewish community. It followed arson attacks on Jewish targets, including ambulances belonging to Jewish volunteer emergency service Hatzola, which were torched last month.

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Police have said they are investigating possible Iran links to the attacks.

The stabbing of two Jewish men in the same area last week has raised concerns about safety, prompting the government to raise the national terrorism threat level to "severe" from "substantial".

Counter-terrorism officers in London are working on a number of investigations into incidents in northwest London since the ambulance attack in March, police said on Monday.

A total of 30 arrests have been made and nine people have been charged since the March incident, in what police described as "the most intensive set of community operations it has ever run", the statement said.