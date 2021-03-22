Gandhi Peace Prize for Bangladesh’s Mujibur Rahman, late Oman Sultan

INDIA’S culture ministry on Monday (22) conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2020 and 2019 to father of the nation of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the late Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said Al Said, respectively.







The Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by the government of India since 1995, the 125th birth anniversary commemoration year of Mahatma Gandhi.

The award is open to all people regardless of nationality, race, language, caste, creed or gender.

Prime minister Narendra Modi chairs the jury of the prestigious award and the panel also comprises the Chief Justice of India; the leader of the single largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha; Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and founder of Sulabh International Social Service Organisation, Bindeshwar Pathak.







The jury met on Friday (19) and unanimously picked the two names for the award.

“PM Modi has said Bangabandhu (Rahman) was a champion of human rights and freedom, and a hero to Indians as well. He also said the legacy and inspiration of Bangabandhu has made the heritage of both countries more comprehensive and deep-rooted, and that the path shown by him has laid a strong foundation for the partnership, progress and prosperity of both countries over the last decade,” the ministry’s statement read.

On the late sultan, the ministry said: “His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was a visionary leader whose twin policy of moderation and mediation in addressing international issues won him praise and respect across the globe. He played an important role in supporting peace efforts in various regional disputes and conflicts.”







“Sultan Qaboos was the architect of the special ties between India and Oman. He had studied in India and always maintained a special relationship with India. Under his leadership, India and Oman became strategic partners and our mutually beneficial, comprehensive partnership strengthened and scaled newer heights.”





