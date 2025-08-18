Skip to content
Ian McKellen Hints Gandalf and Frodo Will Appear in Andy Serkis’ ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’

Elijah Wood joined McKellen at the London fan event, intensifying speculation that both will reprise their roles in the 2027 Middle-earth release.

The Hunt for Gollum

Ian McKellen hints at Gandalf’s return during the Lord of the Rings panel in London

Pooja Pillai
Aug 18, 2025
Highlights:

  • Ian McKellen teased that Gandalf and Frodo will appear in Andy Serkis’ upcoming film The Hunt for Gollum.
  • McKellen made the revelation during a The Lord of the Rings panel at the For the Love of Fantasy convention in London.
  • Elijah Wood was also present, sparking speculation about his return as Frodo.
  • The film, produced by Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens, is set to release on 17 December 2027.

Sir Ian McKellen has raised excitement among The Lord of the Rings fans by suggesting that Gandalf and Frodo will feature in The Hunt for Gollum, the next Middle-earth film from Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. Speaking during a panel at the For the Love of Fantasy convention in London, McKellen told fans that the film “has a character called Frodo and another called Gandalf,” before adding, “Apart from that, my lips are sealed.”

Although McKellen stopped short of confirming that he or Elijah Wood will reprise their roles, Wood’s presence at the same event, alongside co-stars Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, and John Rhys-Davies, has fuelled speculation about an on-screen reunion.

What is The Hunt for Gollum about?

Directed by Andy Serkis, who famously played Gollum in the original trilogy, the film will dive deeper into the creature’s journey after losing the One Ring to Bilbo Baggins. While The Fellowship of the Ring briefly mentioned Gandalf’s investigation into Gollum’s past, this new project will expand on that thread. Industry insiders suggest the story will connect events between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, giving fans new insight into Gollum’s twisted arc.

The project was first announced in 2024 and has since been delayed from its original 2026 release to 17 December 2027. Filming is expected to begin in May 2026, with New Zealand once again serving as the backdrop for Middle-earth.

Who is behind the new The Lord of the Rings film?

The Hunt for Gollum reunites the powerhouse team behind the original trilogies. Peter Jackson returns as producer alongside longtime collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. The screenplay is being developed by Walsh, Boyens, Phoebe Gittins, and Arty Papageorgiou.

Serkis, who directed second-unit sequences for The Hobbit, will not only step behind the camera but also reprise his role as Gollum. Warner Bros. Discovery has placed the film at the centre of its upcoming franchise strategy, alongside new projects in the Harry Potter and DC universes.

How will Frodo appear in the story?

Frodo’s inclusion raises questions about timeline continuity, as his story unfolds later in Tolkien’s saga. Fans speculate that his role might be framed as a narrator or through a flash-forward sequence, similar to Bilbo’s storytelling device in The Hobbit films. This approach could allow Elijah Wood’s return without disrupting the established chronology.

McKellen, who has often expressed eagerness to return as Gandalf, may finally have the chance to don the wizard’s robes again. Last year, he admitted he was waiting for the right script and timeline to come together. With Wood in attendance and Jackson’s creative team back on board, many believe both actors are closer than ever to reprising their beloved roles.

Fan reactions and future of Middle-earth on screen

The announcement sparked thunderous cheers at the London convention, reflecting the enduring global appeal of Tolkien’s world. On social media, fans expressed excitement at the possibility of seeing Gandalf and Frodo reunited after more than two decades since The Fellowship of the Ring.

With Warner Bros. setting The Hunt for Gollum for a December 2027 release, anticipation will only grow as casting confirmations and story details emerge. If McKellen and Wood do return, it will mark one of the most celebrated comebacks in fantasy cinema.

