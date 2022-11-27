Website Logo
  • Sunday, November 27, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

G20 presidency big opportunity for India, must utilise it for global good: Modi

India will officially assume the G20 presidency from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

President Joe Biden (R) gestures with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two leaders met in a hallway as Biden was going to a European Commission on the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian island of Bali, on November 15, 2022. Image Credit: Getty Images

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

As India readies to assume the presidency of the “powerful” G20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country should focus on global good during its term and asserted that it has solutions to the challenges related to peace, unity, environment and sustainable development.

India will officially assume the G20 presidency from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

Noting that assuming G20 presidency is a “big opportunity” for India, Modi said the theme that India has given is “One Earth, One Family, One Future” which shows its commitment to ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (world is one family).

“The G20 has a partnership comprising two-thirds of the world’s population, three-fourths of world trade, and 85 per cent of world GDP. You can imagine – India is going to preside over such a big group, such a powerful group, from December 1,” he said during his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme.

“What a great opportunity has come for India, for every Indian! This becomes even more special because India was awarded this responsibility during ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal (75th year of India’s Independence’),” the prime minister said.

The presidency of the G-20 has arrived as a big opportunity for India and it has to make full use of this opportunity and focus on global good and welfare of the world. “Whether it is peace or unity, sensitivity towards the environment, or sustainable development, India has solutions to challenges related to these,” he said.

In his 95th Mann ki Baat broadcast, Modi hailed a “unique gift” from a weaver from Telangana, Hariprasad, who sent the PM a G20 logo woven with his own hands.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

Talking about India’s upcoming G20 presidency, Modi said there should be welfare of all, peace to all, fulfilment to all and well being for all. In the coming days, many programmes related to G-20 will be organised in different parts of the country, he noted. “During this period, people from different parts of the world will get a chance to visit your states. I am sure that you will bring the diverse and distinctive colours of your culture to the world and you also have to remember that the people coming to the G-20, even if they come now as delegates, are tourists of the future,” he said in his address. He also urged people especially the youth to join the G20 in one way or the other.

– PTI

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Ex-climate chief Alok Sharma backs bid to overturn ban on onshore windfarms
News
Couples can drive health benefits from sleeping apart, say experts
News
‘Can’t pull a bed out of the air’: Family claims boy, 5, died after Rotherham…
News
Are you drinking too much water? 3 signs to look out for
News
London transport network blocks Qatar ads over LGBTQ laws
News
Union ‘sceptical’ of reforms in institutionally misogynist and racist London Fire Brigade
UK
Sarah Hussain’s death: Inquest seeks to establish whether Bury shop assistant was unlawfully…
News
Nobody should go through what I have gone through: Mumbai terror attack survivor…
News
Advik Mittal, 8, becomes Britain’s youngest to complete mental maths challenge
News
PM Sunak’s daughter Anoushka remembers India roots at Kuchidpudi dance event: ‘It is…
News
India in talks with German authorities to reunite baby in foster care with…
News
Taliban’s treatment of women may be a crime against humanity: UN experts
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW