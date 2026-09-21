Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Fresh NATS failure sparks flight chaos and renewed calls for boss to quit

Passengers faced fresh chaos on Monday as a second NATS failure in two weeks hit UK airports, with 25,000 Ryanair customers delayed and airlines renewing furious calls for chief executive Martin Rolfe to quit.

UK airports

A departure board displays delayed and cancelled flights at London City Airport as flights are affected by an air traffic control failure on September 21, 2026.

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraSep 21, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • Second major NATS failure in a fortnight leaves passengers facing renewed chaos
  • 25,000 Ryanair passengers hit as airline repeats demand for Rolfe's resignation
  • easyJet says repeated failures expose serious weakness in NATS' systems
  • 2023 outage cost airlines £100 million, yet failures keep recurring

    • PASSENGERS were left facing fresh disruption on Monday after a second air traffic control failure in just two weeks hit UK airports, reigniting anger over repeated breakdowns at NATS and fresh demands for its chief executive to resign.

    Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast airports suffered delays, which NATS blamed on an issue at its Prestwick centre in Scotland, while London Gatwick and London City warned of further disruption.

    The failure comes barely a fortnight after a separate software fault forced the cancellation of around 2,000 flights and upended the travel plans of hundreds of thousands of people.

    UK Flight Chaos: How a Millisecond Software Glitch Spread

    Ryanair, Europe's biggest airline, said 25,000 of its passengers had been hit by Monday's failure alone and renewed its call for NATS chief executive Martin Rolfe to resign, as transport secretary Heidi Alexander weighs his future following the repeated breakdowns.

    EasyJet cancelled flights and British Airways warned customers of likely disruption.

    NATS insisted Monday's problem was a connectivity issue "unrelated" to the earlier software defect, with cancellations reaching 24 by 0858 GMT.

    NATS Chaos: 1300+ UK Flights Cancelled in Two Days

    But for airlines and passengers, the distinction will offer little comfort — this is now the second serious breakdown in as many weeks, on top of a 2023 outage that cost the industry £100 million and caused nationwide travel chaos.

    EasyJet said the latest failure "once again" exposed the fragility of NATS' systems.

    "This... calls into question the resilience of NATS' systems and demonstrates the need for firm actions to prevent these repeated failures," the airline said, adding to mounting pressure on the organisation to explain how a second major disruption could happen so soon after the last.

    Airlines under pressure as fuel surge forces cancellations and fare hikes

    Transport secretary Alexander said the fault had since been fixed and systems were resuming.

    "I know this will be deeply frustrating for passengers after the previous issue," she said — a statement likely to do little to quell growing frustration at an organisation now facing serious questions over its ability to keep Britain's skies running reliably.

    (With inputs from Reuters)

    air traffic control crisismartin rolfe resignnats failureuk flight chaos
    Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
    preferred source on google news

    Related News

    JLR
    Featured

    JLR suppliers call for shift to aerospace: What it means for the industry

    Modi says trade deals are opening new opportunities for India’s youth
    News

    Modi says trade deals are opening new opportunities for India’s youth

    children-commit-crimes
    News

    Parents could be jailed if children commit crimes, minister says

    Sir-Jim-Ratcliffe
    Trending

    Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain’s richest, says he has lost confidence in UK

    More For You

    Global leaders gather in Oxford for Diplomat Summit and Nelson Mandela Leadership Awards

    (From left to right) Singer Mindfulness Speaker- Raageshwari Loomba, International Actor Mikhail Sen, Former MP Virendra Sharma, Founder Holistic World Ramesh Arora, Former Mayor Sunil Chopra, Directors MSG Advert - Gaganeet Kaur and Nitish Arora

    Mahesh Liloriya

    Global leaders gather in Oxford for Diplomat Summit and Nelson Mandela Leadership Awards

    Mahesh Liloriya

    GLOBAL leaders, diplomats, entrepreneurs and professionals from more than 30 countries gathered at Oxford Town Hall for the Oxford Diplomat Summit & Nelson Mandela Leadership Awards 2026.

    Held on September 7 under the theme “Shaping the Future: Global Leadership, Diplomacy & Inclusive Progress,” the summit brought together figures from politics, public service, business, healthcare, technology and the creative industries for discussions on leadership, international cooperation, innovation and social progress.

    Keep ReadingShow less