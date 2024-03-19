  • Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Free online NHS support can help you live well with type 2 diabetes

Dr Chirag Bakhai

By: Eastern Eye

DR CHIRAG BAKHAI is a GP in Luton, as well as a primary care advisor to the NHS Diabetes programme.

He says: “If you’re living with type 2 diabetes, it’s important to know what you can do to stay well and avoid potential complications.

“The Healthy Living programme offers evidencebased tools and information to help. And, as it’s all online, you can explore it at your own pace and at times that suit you.”

Around 90 per cent of people living with diabetes in England have type 2 diabetes. Risk factors for developing the condition include having a relevant family history, living with overweight or obesity, and having south Asian ethnicity.

The NHS offers free support for adults living with type 2 diabetes through an online programme called Healthy Living.

If you care for someone living with type 2 diabetes, you can sign up too. It is aimed at helping you learn more about type 2 diabetes and has been clinically proven to help you to improve your health.

Healthy Living provides information at home, work or on the move on your phone, tablet or computer so that you can:

  • Feel confident about managing your type 2 diabetes wherever you are
  • Manage the emotional impact of the condition
  • Achieve and maintain a healthy weight
  • Access guidance on eating well, including tips about healthy south Asian meal preparation
  • Feel motivated in order to continue making healthy lifestyle choices

The programme is split into modules, and you can choose to complete as many items as you want in a session.

