Website Logo
  • Monday, September 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 442,874
Total Cases 33,264,175
Today's Fatalities 219
Today's Cases 27,254
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 442,874
Total Cases 33,264,175
Today's Fatalities 219
Today's Cases 27,254

CRICKET

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja named new PCB chairman

File photo of Ramiz Raja. (ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

FORMER Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has been elected the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a tenure of three years after winning an unopposed election, the country’s cricket board announced on Monday (13).

Raja, who played more than 250 international matches for Pakistan from 1984 to 1997, replaces Ehsan Mani who stepped down from his role last month.

After his retirement, Raja became a cricket commentator. The 59-year-old served as the PCB chief executive from 2003 to 2004.

“One of my key focuses will be to help introduce in the Pakistan men’s cricket team the same culture, mindset, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the most feared cricket playing nations,” Raja said in a PCB statement.

“Obviously, as a former cricketer, my other priority will be to look into the welfare of our past and present cricketers.

“The game has and will always be about the cricketers and, as such, they deserve more recognition and respect from their parent institution.”

Last week, PCB announced that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis had stepped down from their respective roles, shortly after their squad for the Twenty20 World Cup was named.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Ganguly: India players were ‘dead scared’ to play fifth Test, IPL not to blame
Sports
Sri Lanka name squad for T20 World Cup
HEADLINE STORY
England and India consider next moves after scrapped Test
CRICKET
Afghan cricket board signals women could still play: report
Sports
What the cricket world is saying after England-India Test cancellation
HEADLINE STORY
ECB chief Harrison says IPL not to blame for India Test cancellation
CRICKET
BCCI offers to reschedule cancelled India-England Test
CRICKET
Paine says teams could boycott T20 World Cup over Afghanistan
CRICKET
US batsman Malhotra joins elite club with six sixes in over
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire admit Rafiq was victim of racial harassment and bullying
Sports
Hameed relishing Old Trafford return after difficult end at Lancs
Sports
Mohammad Nabi named captain of Afghan team for T20 WC after Rashid steps…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
British high commissioner grabs a vada pav in Mumbai, internet…
After The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri…
Onus on sport to confront online racism head on, says…
Ganguly: India players were ‘dead scared’ to play fifth Test,…
Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja named new PCB chairman
New York India consulate general honours Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati memoir