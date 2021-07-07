Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 404,211
Total Cases 30,663,665
Today's Fatalities 930
Today's Cases 43,733
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 404,211
Total Cases 30,663,665
Today's Fatalities 930
Today's Cases 43,733

INDIA

For the first time, women teachers outnumber men in India schools

Representational Image (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ShubhamGhosh

IN a first, women teachers in Indian schools have outnumbered their male counterparts, a report by the Unified District Information on School Election 2019-20 revealed.
The country now has 49.2 lakh (4.92 million) female teachers as against 47.7 lakh (4.77 million) male teachers, compared to 35.8 lakh (3.58 million) female teachers and 42.4 lakh (4.24 million) male teachers in 2012-13.

However, it was also said that more women teachers were employed at the pre-primary level (over 1 lakh or 0.1 million women teachers to 27,000 men) while male teachers were more from the upper primary-level.

The gender ratio of teachers at the primary grade level saw 19.6 lakh (1.96 million) female and 15.7 lakh (1.57 million) male teachers.

More male teachers at higher levels with exceptions
In the upper primary classes, there are 11.5 lakh male (1.15 million) and 10.6 (1.06 million) female teachers. In the secondary classes, there are 6.3 lakh (0.6 million) male and 5.2 (0.52 million) female teachers. In higher secondary, there are 3.7 lakh male (0.37 million) and 2.8 lakh (0.28 million) female teachers.

However, states like Kerala, Meghalaya, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Punjab saw more women teachers than men even in the higher grades. In government-aided schools, the number of male teachers are more whereas in private unaided ones, the female teachers dominate.

The teachers cater to almost 27 crore (270 million) students of pre-primary to higher secondary level from diverse socio-economic backgrounds in more than 15 lakh (1.5 million) schools across India, making the country’s school education system one of the biggest in the world.

The report also projected the total enrolment of students in 2019-20, saying 13.01 crore (130.1 million) boys and 12.08 crore (120.8 million) girls got into primary to higher secondary levels.

The report also suggested that the Gender Parity Index has been in favour of the girls at all levels of school education, with improvements seen the most at the higher-secondary level.

Children need to learn from teachers who can offer a male as well as female perspective. In younger classes, many schools in India prefer women teachers, since they are seen to be nurturing. However, I think it’s good for male teachers to demonstrate nurture too! Otherwise, we’re demonstrating a sexist bias in favour of women teachers,” Maya Menon, founder director of The Teacher Foundation in Bangalore, India, was quoted as saying by Indian daily Times of India.

“In higher classes, traditionally both male and female teachers are sought after. There are also differential salaries in India between primary and secondary school teachers,” she said, adding the scenario is not so in other countries where all teachers, regardless of the levels they teach, need small qualifications and begin with small pay. She also added that male teachers prefer to teach in secondary school because the payment is higher there, especially with government scales.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
India prime minister Narendra Modi expands cabinet: 43 ministers take oath
News
Narendra Modi cabinet expansion today, to have more youth, women
News
Indian Army chief meets UK’s chief of defence staff
News
Narendra Modi cabinet reshuffle soon? All eyes on new faces
INDIA
Indian priest, 84, held under anti-terror law dies
News
Indian army chief to inaugurate memorial for Indian soldiers in Italy
News
India ends the tradition of ‘government-shifting’ in Jammu & Kashmir
News
French judge to probe Rafale jet sale to India
News
India court asks lawyers to not appear in virtual hearings casually
News
Asia’s oldest newspaper Mumbai Samachar enters 200th year
News
Severe heatwave in Delhi as temperature hits a nine-year high
INDIA
Nearly 5 million Britons ‘may miss European holidays for taking India-made AstraZeneca vaccine’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Ray, playing strong characters, not winning…
Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Veteran actress Vyjayanthimala remembers Naya Daur, Madhumati, and Gunga Jumna…
Exciting details emerge on John Abraham’s character in Pathan
Junglee Pictures nabs rights to make a film on Jeevajothi…
Confirmed: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh to lead Pavitra Rishta…
Pakistan’s President and Prime Minister pay their tribute to legendary…
Allu Arjun resumes filming his multilingual film Pushpa