Flipperachi’s 'Fa9la' from 'Dhurandhar' hits Arabia charts and lands Guinness World Records

A chart-topping moment beyond borders

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi has entered the Guinness World Records after his track Fa9la (pronounced Faasla), featured in Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar, topped the Arabia Billboard Charts with the highest number of billboards.

The achievement has pushed the artist into the Indian spotlight, with the song gaining widespread popularity following Akshaye Khanna’s now-viral entry sequence in the film.

Reacting to the news in a video statement that has since circulated widely online, Flipperachi said:

“Guinness World Records, habibi. It feels amazing. It became popular in a language it wasn’t sung in. It boomed in another language.”

He added that he was in the middle of a photoshoot when he learned about the record, describing the moment as surreal.

“It just saw an explosion and I am so thrilled topping four charts at one time with one song.”

How Fa9la became Dhurandhar’s breakout track

Fa9la first caught audience attention during a key scene in Dhurandhar, when Akshaye Khanna’s character travels to Baloch for an arms deal. The song’s driving beat and raw energy quickly stood out, becoming one of the film’s defining musical moments.

After the film’s release, the track took on a life of its own across social media, inspiring reels, dance videos, edits and memes, and cementing its place in the film’s pop culture footprint.

‘My DMs are blowing up every single day’

Speaking earlier about the response, Flipperachi admitted he was overwhelmed by the attention.

“To be honest, it’s crazy. My DMs are blowing up every single day. I cannot keep up with the people tagging me for the song and just vibing with it,” he said.

He also noted that listeners from different parts of the world have been reaching out, sharing videos and messages celebrating the beat and atmosphere of Fa9la.

From Dhurandhar to a possible sequel

The song went viral following Dhurandhar’s theatrical release on December 5, 2025. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun, emerged as one of the year’s biggest commercial successes.

Flipperachi has since hinted at a possible return in Dhurandhar 2, teasing fans without confirming details.

“I was going to keep it a surprise, but I guess there’s something. I wouldn’t want to tell you everything, but yeah, there might be something,” he said.

Who is Flipperachi?

Born Hussam Aseem in Manama, Bahrain, the 36-year-old artist has been making music for over a decade. His debut album Straight Out of 2Seas (2013) helped shape his Arabic hip-hop identity, with a major career shift coming through his collaboration with DJ and producer DJ Outlaw.

Away from music, Flipperachi leads a quiet family life. He is married to Najwa, and the couple has a young son.