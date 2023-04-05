Website Logo
  • Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Five arrested over human sacrifice in Guwahati temple

India’s National Crime Records Bureau lodged 103 cases of human sacrifice in the country between 2014 and 2021

Pathak and four others were taken into custody between March 25 and April 1 (Representational image: iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

Five men were arrested by the Indian police for allegedly performing a human sacrifice, almost four years after a headless body was discovered at a Hindu temple, which had left the authorities confused.

Shanti Shaw, a 64-year-old woman, was murdered and beheaded using a machete in 2019 when she visited the temple in Guwahati, a city in the far-flung northeast region of India.

Despite their efforts, the police failed to make any significant progress in the case until Shaw’s body was eventually identified in January, which led to a renewed investigation. This inquiry helped identify several perpetrators involved in the crime, while some others are still on the loose.

“The five planned the killing of the woman,” Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Barah told reporters late Tuesday. “A total of 12 people took part.”

Barah said the alleged ringleader, Pradeep Pathak, 52, had orchestrated the killing as part of a religious rite to mark the anniversary of his brother’s death.

“The accused apparently believed that the sacrifice would appease the soul of the deceased,” he added.

Pathak and four others were taken into custody between March 25 and April 1, with police still hunting for their remaining seven accomplices.

India’s National Crime Records Bureau lodged 103 cases of human sacrifice in the country between 2014 and 2021.

Ritual killings are usually conducted to appease deities and are more common in tribal and remote areas, where belief in witchcraft and the occult is widespread.

Last year two men were arrested for allegedly killing a six-year-old boy in the capital New Delhi.

The culprits, both construction workers, told police they murdered the child as an offering to the Hindu god Shiva to get rich.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Rahul Gandhi’s conviction: India’s opposition shows signs of unity against BJP
INDIA
India rejects China’s renaming attempts in Arunachal
News
China releases third set of Chinese names to assert its claim over Arunachal
News
Chinese loan apps: Indian authorities attach £12.9m worth funds
INDIA
India temple collapse: Death toll rises to 36
INDIA
Amritpal Singh taunts Indian police in video
News
India pitches domestically produced military hardware to Africa
INDIA
Sikh protests: India summons Canada High Commissioner
INDIA
Rahul Gandhi blames Modi for his removal from parliament
HEADLINE STORY
What next for Rahul Gandhi after disqualification from Parliament
INDIA
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament
News
Rahul Gandhi’s speech will have ‘wide impact’ as he is MP, says court
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW