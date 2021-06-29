Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 29, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 397,637
Total Cases 30,316,897
Today's Fatalities 907
Today's Cases 37,566
Wimbledon

Federer survives scare to reach second round

Roger Federer in action during his first round match against France’s Adrian Mannarino. (REUTERS/Jed Leicester)

By: SattwikBiswal

ROGER FEDERER survived a huge scare to reach the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday (29) when French opponent Adrian Mannarino was forced to retire injured at the start of the fifth set.

Eight-time champion Federer was level at 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 3-6, 6-2 when Mannarino called it quits after just one point in the decider.

The Frenchman, celebrating his 33rd birthday, suffered a bad fall in the seventh game of the fourth set.

Despite taking treatment from the trainer, he was hardly able to move and grimacing in pain had to retire.

Just five weeks shy of his 40th birthday, Federer faces either Richard Gasquet or Yuichi Sugita for a place in the last 32.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

