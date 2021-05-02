Trending Now
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 13: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci talks to reporters in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Federal health agencies called for a pause in the administration of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine after six women in the United States developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Fauci recommends India lockdown as cases surge

India should go into lockdown for several weeks to arrest the current devastating surge in Covid cases, top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said in comments published Saturday.

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s government has resisted imposing a national lockdown after a nationwide shutdown a year ago caused widespread human suffering and a painful economic hit.

“I think the most important thing in the immediate is to get oxygen, get supplies, get medication, get PPE, those kinds of things,” the Indian Express daily quoted Fauci as saying in an interview.

“But also, one of the immediate things to do is to essentially call a shutdown of the country,” he said.

“And if you shut down, you don’t have to shut down for six months. You can shut down temporarily to put an end to the cycle of transmission,” he added.

“No one likes to lock down the country… But if you do it just for a few weeks, you could have a significant impact on the dynamics of the outbreak.”

India recorded more than 400,000 new cases on Saturday and added more than seven million infections in April, overwhelming its health care system in many places.

Many states have imposed heavy restrictions on activity, particularly in the western state of Maharashtra and the capital New Delhi where hospitals are at breaking point.

The hard-hit capital extended its shutdown for another week on Saturday.








Most Popular

Australian threatens jail for those breaching India travel ban

Fauci recommends India lockdown as cases surge

EXCLUSIVE: “May 6th is the most important election in London's history,” says Sadiq Khan

Lifesaving oxygen aid arrives in India as death toll hits new record

Rahul, Gayle and Brar lead Punjab Kings to victory over Kohli's Challengers



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×