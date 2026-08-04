Farage leaves door open for Reform-Restore deal

NIGEL FARAGE has said he is open to talks with Rupert Lowe over a possible pact between Reform UK and Restore Britain, despite fresh disagreements between the two leaders as Reform faces pressure on several fronts.

Lowe, a former Reform MP who left the party in March 2025 and later founded Restore Britain, offered to discuss cooperation between the two parties. He left Reform after claims of bullying and threatening behaviour. The Crown Prosecution Service later said he would face no criminal charges.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Farage said: “If you want to do a political deal with somebody, you know, you would contact them privately and not do a 12-minute video.

“That said, I did actually reach out yesterday to him. I did say, ‘look, should we have a call?’ I haven’t heard back yet, so I don’t know what the sincerity of this is.”

Lowe denied Farage’s account, saying: “He just stated he said to me yesterday ‘Shall we have a call?’ Sadly, that is just a lie.”

He said Farage had only sent him the message, “Will call later”, and added his offer to Reform “remains open”, but said: “Outright lying about our private conversations does not help that.”

Lowe has said any agreement would require Farage to rule out former Conservative ministers, including Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick, from any future cabinet. Farage rejected the condition, saying: “I don’t ditch my friends. I don’t ditch my allies.”

The talks come as Reform faces scrutiny over its finances, pressure from Restore Britain and criticism of its plan to use Royal Navy ships to stop small-boat crossings.

Deputy leader Richard Tice is also under investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog over allegations that he failed to declare an interest.