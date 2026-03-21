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Farage says he would ban mass prayer at historic UK sites

Speaking during a visit to Scotland, Farage was asked if he supported banning all mass religious observances. He replied: "yes".

​Nigel Farage

'We have to stop this kind of mass demonstration, provocative demonstration, in historic British sites, because that's what it is,' Farage said on Thursday.

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 21, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
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NIGEL FARAGE has said he would ban mass Muslim prayer at historic British sites if he becomes prime minister.

Farage, who is currently leading opinion polls, made the remarks after an open iftar event in London's Trafalgar Square earlier this week. He described the event as an "attempt to overtake, intimidate and dominate our way of life".

The iftar, held on Monday to mark the evening meal that breaks the Ramadan fast, has sparked political debate in recent days. Prime minister Keir Starmer criticised a Conservative MP for opposing the event.

"We have to stop this kind of mass demonstration, provocative demonstration, in historic British sites, because that's what it is," Farage said on Thursday.

Speaking during a visit to Scotland, Farage was asked if he supported banning all mass religious observances. He replied: "yes".

Asked if that included Jewish or Catholic observances, he said: "I've never seen Jewish services taking place in places of historic Christian worship, or anywhere else."

"We have to get this right. We can't stop individuals from praying; we wouldn't want to stop individuals praying, but mass prayer is banned, mass Muslim prayer is banned, in many Muslim countries in the Middle East itself," he said.

Trafalgar Square is one of London's public spaces and hosts events including rallies, demonstrations and cultural programmes.

The issue gained attention after Conservative justice spokesperson Nick Timothy wrote on X: "Mass ritual prayer in public places is an act of domination."

"Perform these rituals in mosques if you wish. But they are not welcome in our public places and shared institutions," he added.

Starmer asked Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch to sack Timothy over the remarks, which were backed by far-right agitator Tommy Robinson.

Badenoch said the Conservatives support religious observances in public places but said they must be "inclusive and also respectful of British culture".

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who attended the prayer service, said Timothy's comments were a "disgrace" to the Conservative Party and a "megaphone dog whistle".

Reform has led national surveys for over a year, though some polls show its support has declined in recent months. The next general election is due in 2029.

Cultural issues have become part of political debate in Britain in recent years.

iftarramadantrafalgar squareuknigel farage

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