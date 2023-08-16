Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Family ran decade-long operation to defraud Royal Mail of £70m

Thousands of items were under-declared by manipulating docket spreadsheets

(Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A family in Berkshire ran a decade-long operation to defraud the Royal Mail of £70 million, a court heard.

Three men reportedly gained millions of pounds by engaging in a scheme involving the deliberate under-reporting of mail in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, reported The Evening Standard.

Parmjeet Sandhu, 56, along with his nephew Balginder Sandhu, 46, and Lakhwinder Sekhon, 42, appeared at Southwark Crown Court in central London on Tuesday (15) charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation between 2008 and 2017.

Parmjeet and Balginder worked under the former’s brother Narinder Sandhu, who plotted the scheme. Narinder, who owned Packpost International Ltd, had already pleaded guilty.

Sekhon is accused of assisting Narinder in locating properties where he could invest the proceeds obtained from the fraud.

Parmjeet was the director of sister companies Tiger International Logistics Ltd and Worldwide Transport Express Ltd and Balginder owned Global Express Worldwide Ltd.

During the hearing, prosecutor Ellis Sareen said that a significant number of items had been deliberately under-reported through the manipulation of docket spreadsheets. This practice started in 2005 and continued until 2017, at which point Royal Mail investigators identified discrepancies.

Sareen stated that the trio took advantage of a self-declaration mechanism used by prominent postage companies. Additionally, in certain instances, they paid only half of the proper postage fees for the mailed items.

Sareen further noted, “In this situation, we’ll be discussing substantial quantities of mail – a multitude of thousands of items.”

The trio denied allegations of conspiring to engage in fraudulent activities involving false representation from 2008 to 2017. The trial in the case is ongoing.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Solicitor struck off for concealing drink-drive convictions
UK
Public artwork in Leicester to commemorate arrival of Ugandan Asians
News
Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna brings Konark Chakra sculpture replica to Times Square
News
Exclusive: Out of touch Sunak needs to speak with us, says Essex ex-cricketer
News
India’s G20 presidency empowers global South’s voice, says High Commissioner to UK
News
Mob attacks churches in Pakistan over blasphemy allegations
US
Security intensified at Indian Embassy in Washington
News
Pakistan court to hear Imran Khan’s plea against conviction
News
Bangladesh protesters vent fury after Islamist leader dies in prison
News
Chandrayaan-3 concludes final lunar manoeuvre
UK
Manhunt continues over Woking girl’s murder
News
Surge in grooming crimes amid delay of online safety bill
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW