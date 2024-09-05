  • Thursday, September 05, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Families of Grenfell Tower fire victims call for criminal prosecutions

The Grenfell Tower fire, which engulfed the 23-storey social housing block in west London, killed 72 people. (Photo: Reuters)

By: EasternEye

HISAM Choucair lost his mother, sister, brother-in-law, and three young nieces in the Grenfell Tower fire seven years ago.

The fire, which engulfed the 23-storey social housing block in west London, killed 72 people.

“Words cannot describe the pain I have gone through,” Choucair said at a news conference on Wednesday, as he held back tears. The event marked the release of the final report from a public inquiry into the disaster.

The inquiry found that the fire was caused by failures on the part of the government, the construction industry, and, most notably, the firms responsible for installing the flammable cladding on the building.

Choucair expressed gratitude for the inquiry’s findings and recommendations, but said the process had delayed justice, as criminal proceedings have yet to begin.

A public inquiry aims to establish facts, but it does not have the power to initiate criminal charges. The Crown Prosecution Service indicated it may not make decisions on charges until 2026, meaning trials could be delayed for a decade after the fire.

Choucair also described the inquiry as distressing to witness. “I have seen witnesses laugh while giving evidence, knowing they are partially to blame for what happened,” he said.

Karim Khalloufi, whose sister Khadija died in the fire, said the inquiry had deprived victims’ families and survivors of justice. “The minimum we are asking is criminal prosecution for manslaughter,” Khalloufi said, adding that they would continue to push for justice.

‘Living in fear’

Khalloufi, representing the Grenfell Next of Kin group, said they would meet with authorities, including the government and prosecutors, to ensure justice is pursued.

Keir Starmer called the release of the report a “long-awaited day of truth” but emphasised the need for justice to follow.

Shah Aghlani, who lost his mother and aunt in the fire, expressed pessimism about the likelihood of criminal prosecution, fearing any charges might result in fines rather than jail sentences.

Aghlani warned that without proper consequences, unsafe cladding like that used on Grenfell Tower would continue to pose a risk. “Seven years on and people are living with this cladding, they are living in fear,” he said.

As of July 2024, official data showed 4,630 buildings over 11 metres still had unsafe cladding, with remediation work yet to start on half of them.

Maryam Adam, a survivor of the fire, said it was important to remember the 72 victims. “I just want justice for them,” she said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related Stories
News

‘India-UK FTA on brink of completion’
News

Priti Patel out of Tory leadership race
Sports

A Paralympics to remember for India
HEALTH

Study: No link between mobile phone use and brain cancer
News

Grenfell Tower inquiry blames authorities, firms for 2017 fire
HEADLINE STORY

Actor Nivin Pauly charged in rape case; denies allegation
News

Twelve migrants die trying to cross English Channel
News

Four Indians die in US accident
HEADLINE STORY

India’s Sumit Antil wins javelin gold, achieves historic Paralympic feat
News

UK suspends some arms exports to Israel
HEADLINE STORY

Adani and TotalEnergies form solar JV in Gujarat
News

Pakistani men tried for incitement to kill Dutch politician Wilders
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Grenfell Tower fire Families of Grenfell Tower fire victims call for criminal prosecutions
‘India-UK FTA on brink of completion’
Priti Patel out of Tory leadership race
FCA FCA urges banks to improve access to basic bank accounts
Asian officer recognised for work on violence against women
Sumit Antil A Paralympics to remember for India