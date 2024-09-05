Families of Grenfell Tower fire victims call for criminal prosecutions

The Grenfell Tower fire, which engulfed the 23-storey social housing block in west London, killed 72 people. (Photo: Reuters)

By: EasternEye

HISAM Choucair lost his mother, sister, brother-in-law, and three young nieces in the Grenfell Tower fire seven years ago.

The fire, which engulfed the 23-storey social housing block in west London, killed 72 people.

“Words cannot describe the pain I have gone through,” Choucair said at a news conference on Wednesday, as he held back tears. The event marked the release of the final report from a public inquiry into the disaster.

The inquiry found that the fire was caused by failures on the part of the government, the construction industry, and, most notably, the firms responsible for installing the flammable cladding on the building.

Choucair expressed gratitude for the inquiry’s findings and recommendations, but said the process had delayed justice, as criminal proceedings have yet to begin.

A public inquiry aims to establish facts, but it does not have the power to initiate criminal charges. The Crown Prosecution Service indicated it may not make decisions on charges until 2026, meaning trials could be delayed for a decade after the fire.

Choucair also described the inquiry as distressing to witness. “I have seen witnesses laugh while giving evidence, knowing they are partially to blame for what happened,” he said.

Karim Khalloufi, whose sister Khadija died in the fire, said the inquiry had deprived victims’ families and survivors of justice. “The minimum we are asking is criminal prosecution for manslaughter,” Khalloufi said, adding that they would continue to push for justice.

‘Living in fear’

Khalloufi, representing the Grenfell Next of Kin group, said they would meet with authorities, including the government and prosecutors, to ensure justice is pursued.

Keir Starmer called the release of the report a “long-awaited day of truth” but emphasised the need for justice to follow.

Shah Aghlani, who lost his mother and aunt in the fire, expressed pessimism about the likelihood of criminal prosecution, fearing any charges might result in fines rather than jail sentences.

Aghlani warned that without proper consequences, unsafe cladding like that used on Grenfell Tower would continue to pose a risk. “Seven years on and people are living with this cladding, they are living in fear,” he said.

As of July 2024, official data showed 4,630 buildings over 11 metres still had unsafe cladding, with remediation work yet to start on half of them.

Maryam Adam, a survivor of the fire, said it was important to remember the 72 victims. “I just want justice for them,” she said.

(With inputs from Reuters)