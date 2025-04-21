Skip to content
Experience the magic of Indian Classical Music in Leicester

Top Indian classical musicians unite for an immersive cultural evening in Leicester on April 26.

Indian Classical Music

Experience the magic of Indian Classical Music

Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokApr 21, 2025
Nayana Ashok
Music lovers in Leicester are in for a soul-stirring treat this spring. On Saturday, April 26, Avanti Fields School on Bhaktivedanta Marg, LE5 0BX, will come alive with the rich, resonant sounds of Indian classical music, as four exceptional artists—Prabhat Rao, Pulkit Sharma, Kirpal Panesar, and Siddhiie Kapshikarr—join forces for an unforgettable evening.

This special concert promises to be much more than just a performance. It is set to be a deeply immersive experience, weaving together the magic of various Indian classical traditions. Each artist brings their own unique style and mastery to the stage, representing different disciplines within the classical realm. Whether it's the delicate nuances of Hindustani vocals, the rhythmic complexity of tabla, or the meditative tones of string instruments, the audience will be treated to a tapestry of sound that resonates with tradition, emotion, and artistry.

Why You Should Attend

  • Celebrate India’s musical heritage with some of the finest contemporary talents.
  • Experience a blend of classical forms and creative expression in a serene and culturally vibrant setting.
  • Connect with a community that appreciates the depth and beauty of classical music.

Whether you are a seasoned connoisseur or someone new to Indian classical music, this event is bound to leave a lasting impression.

Book your tickets now via Eventbrite and be part of an enchanting night that celebrates the timeless art of Indian classical music.

